4 Reasons Why Nacho Libre Is The Ultimate Jack Black Performance

I have a good friend who doesn't like Jack Black. In fact, when I asked him how? (I believe my exact words were, "But he's a national treasure!") my friend responded that he just didn't find Black funny, and that he's too in-your-face, which my friend finds annoying.

And, while yes, he is very much in-your-face, I've always found this to be his best feature. Unlike some Star Wars "fans" who were put off when they saw him and Lizzo in The Mandalorian, I was overjoyed to see him. When I heard that he would be The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Bowser, I was over the moon.

Some people find Bowser to be one of Black's best performances (the dude might even get nominated for an Oscar for it), but I feel his true best performance is in the 2006 Jared and Jerusha Hess film, Nacho Libre, and I have four reasons why. Nachooooo!

His Goofy Performance In Nacho Libre Is Front And Center Rather Than Him Being A Supporting Character

Here’s the thing about Jack Black. I would argue that he’s often at his best when he’s a supporting character. Sure, when looking at some of Black's best movies, like School of Rock, or Kung Fu Panda (which is better than Shrek, and I will die on that hill), he is the star, and he’s excellent in those movies. But, I would say that for the most part, he usually makes for a much better side character, like in the recent Jumanji movies, or in the somewhat under-appreciated 2005 King Kong, because his brand of humor always adds something unique to the main story.

You may disagree with me, and that’s fine, but look at movies like Tropic Thunder, or High Fidelity. Honestly, I’d say that Black is my favorite part in both of those films. Same with the recent Super Mario Bros. Movie, as Bowser is definitely my favorite part in that film. I missed him whenever he wasn’t on screen.

That said, Nacho Libre is COMPLETELY a Jack Black movie, down to even its very core. Whereas I kind of detested Jared and Jerusha Hess’s first movie, Napoleon Dynamite, I absolutely adored Nacho Libre upon my very first viewing, as well as on my subsequent viewings. It may be because the bizarre (but heartfelt) humor that the Hesses tend to employ in their films really coalesced around Black in Nacho Libre.

Check this out. The story concerns a Catholic friar and cook for an orphanage, but the food he cooks with is no good. So, how does Black’s character, Ignacio (Or Nacho to his friends) get money to afford better food for the kids? By begging? Well, why beg when you can just be a luchador after hours, even though it’s forbidden by the church?

It’s a supremely goofy performance, in a supremely goofy film. But, whereas the star usually brings his talents to whatever role he’s in, the role of Ignacio feels like it was specifically written for him, which it was, as Black was a fan of Napoleon Dynamite, and wanted to work with Jared Hess. It really shows, too, as I can’t think of any of his other movies (besides Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, of course, since he helped write that one) that feels like it was specifically written for him, which makes it, in my mind, the ultimate Jack Black performance.

His Song In Nacho Libre Is Probably His Funniest Song In A Movie

If you haven’t seen it yet, Black has a song in the new Mario movie that is taking the internet by storm. It’s funny, sure, and bizarre, but it’s definitely not my favorite Jack Black song in a movie. No, that would have to go to his song, “Encarnacion,” in Nacho Libre, which he sings for the love of his life, Sister Encarnacion (played by Ana de la Reguera) who is a nun at the monastery.

In the song, his character sings right to the camera about eating some bugs and, eating some grass, and then using his hand, to wipe his…tears. He also plays air flute, and sings about how he doesn’t want to break his vows for her…unless she wants to break her vows for him, to which he’d be perfectly cool with doing.

Honestly, when I first saw the movie with my friend all the way back in 2006, my friend told me to “stop!” because he couldn’t hear any of the jokes for a good two minutes after the song because I couldn't stop laughing. It’s definitely my favorite Jack Black song in a movie, by a country mile.

Jack Black As A Religious Luchador Is Peak Jack Black

Also, I can’t stress how weird it is that this actor playing a religious luchador seems like it was the role that he was born to play. In the film, Nacho is fascinated by luchadors, and he really wants to be one, even though he seems like he would be the last person you ever would imagine as one. But, due to sheer willingness, and because of his character’s good heart (which I’ll get back to in a few), we relentlessly want to see him succeed against Ramses, who’s number 1.

Keep in mind that this film came out before Kung Fu Panda, which featured another unlikely hero. And, just like how we wouldn’t expect a panda to be the land’s greatest martial artist, we also wouldn't expect a Catholic friar to be a world-class luchador, but it just works.

Where a movie like the Will Farrell vehicle, Casa de mi Padre, felt like it was doing a bad job of satirizing Mexican dramas, Nacho Libre feels like it’s both a tribute to Lucha libre, as well as a vehicle for Jack Black to be, well, as Jack Black as humanly possible, while also still respecting the culture.

In that way, Nacho Libre is both my favorite Jack Black movie, as well as my favorite wrestling movie. I don’t know how they did it, but they did, and it’s wonderful.

Jack Black Probably Has More Heart In This Movie Than Any Other Film

Now, you could definitely argue that School of Rock probably has the most heart out of any Jack Black movie, and I wouldn’t argue with you. School of Rock is a lot of people’s favorite Jack Black film, and his character’s connection with the kids is really beautiful.

But, a big portion of why School of Rock is so effective is because we can see the kids coming out of their shells throughout the movie, and how Black’s character is so instrumental in fostering their talents. That said, while Nacho Libre is also about a character who cares deeply for children, we actually get to see him get beaten up and thrown around in this one. When Ignacio finally does his eagle dive (Where he flies!), it’s actually quite beautiful and inspiring. Nacho Libre has true heart, and I love it!

What are your feelings on Nacho Libre?