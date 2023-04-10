Star Wars ‘Fan’ Goes Viral For Hating On Lizzo And Jack Black’s Mandalorian Cameos. Now They’re Getting Roasted For It, And Lizzo Responded

If the last few years have shown us anything it’s that Star Wars is a divisive subject that brings out a lot of passionate feelings. People have very specific ideas about what the franchise should be, and when a movie or TV show comes along that challenges those ideas, people get angry. Just ask Jack Black and Lizzo.

A new episode of The Mandalorian is always something that’s going to get people talking but the thing that blew up the internet last week was the surprise appearance of Lizzo and Jack Black in cameos. Two major celebrities appearing in the show absolutely set off one fan on Twitter who felt their appearance meant that Star Wars “wasn’t for us nerds” anymore. The comment has gone viral.

#StarWars isn't for us nerds anymore. We who respect the lore & would be in tears after being cast in one of the movies or shows.Star Wars is now for the popular kids who giggled & high-fived the bullies for stuffing you in your locker. It's crashing and #Disney deserves it. pic.twitter.com/aSBKI4l8XTApril 8, 2023 See more

The tweet has received a fair number of likes and retweets, which would seem to indicate that many people felt the same way. However, it’s also received a lot of replies and quotes tweets that are absolutely roasting the initial poster, mostly because, while Lizzo and Jack Black may be famous, nobody should ever confuse them with having been the “cool kids” in high school, as one person put it…

Ah yes, the popular kids who stuffed you in your locker at school …Jack Black & Lizzo

While there are certainly a lot of people today who think that Lizzo is one of the coolest people around, that’s largely because of the way she has built her musical career despite the fact that she had a lot of things stacked against her. Lizzo struggled a lot before her success. She was a literal band geek after all. As another response pointed out, it’s difficult to see these two as high school bullies…

Retconning Lizzo and Jack Black into former school bullies is worse than whatever shit Star Wars is doing to make you mad

In fact, quite the opposite would seem to be the case. Lizzo has spoken about being bullied in school for not aligning with the mainstream and the world has seen her get bullied on social media in the modern day for all sorts of things.

Yes and Lizzo has always been wildly popular and never faced any bullying or discrimination in her entire life for any reason.

Of course, there were still plenty of people who didn’t like The Mandalorian cameos for one reason or another. Maybe it was just a case of seeing a celebrity on the screen. Many of the cameos we’ve seen in Star Wars have been people in Stormtrooper helmets or voicing CGI aliens, so we didn’t always recognize them, but that wasn’t the case here, with one viewer simply saying…

what are lizzo and jack black doing here

Another replied to the original negative tweet saying…

Maybe now we can all stop pretending that Jack Black is funny

But in the end, it is, of course, Lizzo who gets the last word. Since the original tweet went viral, she saw it, and while she doesn’t reference it directly, she claps back at the haters pointing out that she was bullied in school, but if people think the opposite, she’s clearly doing something right…

13 year old Lizzo who got teased in the locker room & her gym clothes stolen would be shook that I’m getting accused of being ‘popular in school’ right now. I’m really doing everything right. Stay mad

Lizzo certainly isn't getting too upset that people are giving her a hard time over all this. It's like maybe she's had to dealt with this before.