Jack Black Calls Bowser A ‘Flaming Guy Fieri’ And Now I’m Even More Pumped For The Super Mario Bros. Villain

After years of waiting, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally here ! Based on early reactions , one thing is evident above all else when it comes to the film: it’s a love letter to all those who have a soft spot in their hearts for the long-running Nintendo game series; don’t believe us, look at some of the best Nintendo easter eggs in the flick . One of the stand-out performances in the movie for fans has been Jack Black’s take on the infamous King of the Koopas and Princess Kidnapper, Bowser. In a recent interview, the School of Rock actor (who voices the villain in the movie) compared him to celebrity chef Guy Fieri, specifically, calling the Mario foe a ‘Flaming Guy Fieri’ and honestly, it only makes me more pumped to see the villain on the big screen.

While this comparison may seem a bit random, Black explained that he approached his character’s voice with “rage” and “demonic powers” in mind while chatting with his fellow voice cast members of the upcoming video game movie for Fandango. He said he sees Bowser, like Guy, as someone ready to get down and dirty at a moment’s notice. The actor even wore a “special” flaming shirt, an iconic staple of Fieri’s wardrobe, to humorously highlight the connection he sees between the two. Black said:

I was just thinking I’m going to go with full rage and demonic powers. And that’s why I wore this shirt today. I wore it specially for Bowser because I think of Bowser as kind of like a flaming Guy Fieri. Ready to throw down at any moment’s notice.

It sounds like Black has a fascinating perspective on what makes the Dragon-Turtle hybrid villain tick. However, that’s not where the Kung Fu Panda alum’s insight into what motivates Bowser or Fieri ends. According to Black, Fieri brings the “fire” to haters constantly, and he incorporated that into his characterization of the video game baddie. But for Bowser, Black explains, he knew he also had to bring a level of insecurity to the role. The actor continued:

Guy Fieri is furious because people make fun of him constantly. So he brings a fire to battle the haters. But Bowser is – you know what, Bowser’s insecure. At the end of the day, he’s a jealous creature of petty sadness. His rage comes from his inability to communicate with the people that he wants to have relationships with.

Black’s comments regarding how he approached Bowser are just one of many reasons I’m really looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie . The actor seems to suggest a level of depth and complexity to the infamous Mario rival I wasn’t expecting. Not to mention, an insecure Bowser is ripe for comedy potential. In the video below, you can hear Black and the rest of the Mario crew wax poetic about Bowser and Fieri.

With Black’s hilarious take on Bowser and the film’s talented cast , The Super Mario Bros. Movie has the potential to be a major hit and exactly what I’m looking for in a family flick. And with Bowser’s surprising vulnerability and Fieri’s unapologetic confidence, it seems that there will be no shortage of entertaining moments involving the Dino villain in store for fans.