Rebel Wilson Reveals She Auditioned For A James Bond Movie, So Looks Like Casting Is Really Heating Up

The race to become the next face of the James Bond movies continues to be a subject of interest, with no end in sight for the foreseeable future. However, we could be closer to the finish line, as there actually has been at least one audition held for Bond 26’s eventual casting blitz. Surprisingly enough, that news comes from an interview with Rebel Wilson , who says that she actually scored a test for the next 007 adventure through a recent hosting gig.

The Pitch Perfect star dropped this revelation while speaking with Variety . Apparently, this audition came from Wilson’s recent stint as the host of the BAFTAs, as the occasion required her to vet Bond themed gags she planned for the show through franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Reflecting on the experience cryptically, Rebel Wilson had this to say:

What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond.

Naturally, we don’t know what role she was auditioning for, nor was it shared whether she’d secured that position or not. So if Wilson’s being tested for her ability to keep a secret from one of the most secretive movie franchises of all time, she’s probably passed with flying colors.

What makes Rebel Wilson’s story all the more interesting is that her role as host of the BAFTAs took place not too long before Barbara Broccoli revealed that Bond 26 didn’t even have a script . Whether a draft had been handed in shortly after that statement, or if Wilson tested for a basic concept of a character that could be featured, is not clear. Again, the cloak and dagger world of Commander Bond doesn’t merely extend to his fictional adventures; so being in this level of darkness is no surprise.

There is a potential takeaway that we might be able to glean from the Cats star being asked to test for a James Bond movie, and it’s all about tone. With some fans hoping to break away from the super serious tone of the Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies , there’s a chance that Bond 26 might be hewing closer to the humorous themes that some of the classics possessed. In other words, Roger Moore’s James Bond movies just might be in line with what we should expect in this new era of martini madness.

It wouldn’t be the first time a movie series would be auditioning leads with material outside of the final script. As we learned from Cloverfield ’s production without a finished script , you can’t exactly spill the beans when the beans aren’t all canned in the first place. Then again, Quantum of Solace started shooting without its full story , and we all know how well that went over with some of the fandom.

No matter what happens from this point, Rebel Wilson’s life is going to be a lot more interesting thanks to this James Bond story. Until we find out whether or not she’s been cast, interviewers are bound to be asking more questions about her audition experience. As Bond 26 is supposedly aiming to go into production early next year, we may not have to wait too long for an answer. So for now, keep your martinis cool and your ears open for whatever comes next.