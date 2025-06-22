Rebel Wilson And Anna Camp Reveal What They Want For Their Characters In A Pitch Perfect 4, And I’d Love To See These Ideas Happen

There’s a Pitch Perfect reunion happening in theaters with the new comedy, Bride Hard, being on the 2025 release calendar for this weekend. It stars Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp as best friends after the pair played Barden Bellas in the three Pitch Perfect movies. When looking ahead to the fourth installment of the series, they both already have some ideas for what Fat Amy and Aubrey could do next.

After Rebel Wilson previously teased Pitch Perfect 4 was being developed last year, the actress told Variety that she’s hopeful the continuation of the Barden Bellas’ antics will “go into production next year.” When asked about what could be next, Wilson also said this:

I think there should be a wedding.

Hey, that’d be one reason for the all-female a cappella group to reunite. If so, it would be rather on brand with the movie Wilson and Camp just made. In Bride Hard, Wilson plays a maid of honor (and a secret agent) who accidentally hijacks her best friend’s (Camp) wedding when mercenaries take the party hostage. Plus, Wilson also got married herself to Ramona Agruma, whom she went Instagram official with back in 2022 , so I imagine she has some fresh material in that hilarious mind of hers as well.

Anyways, Rebel Wilson’s thoughts on Pitch Perfect 4 definitely open up the question as to who of the Barden Bellas might get married for it.

I especially love what Anna Camp had to say about where she’d like Aubrey to land nearly a decade since we last caught up with the Bellas:

I would like to see her move out to the desert like Joshua Tree and become a total hippie cooking weed and being completely the opposite of how she started out so uptight. Now she’s so loose and crazy.

Now, wouldn’t that be hilarious? Aubrey is famously the most uptight of the Bellas and always kind of seems to want to be in control in her life. It’d be pretty fun to see her take a total 180 for Pitch Perfect 4.

When talking about their plans for the movie, Wilson pointed out how many of the main cast “are directors now” and could helm the new Pitch Perfect. Anna Kendrick made her directorial debut with Netflix’s chilling true crime movie Woman Of The Hour, while Brittany Snow helmed the important eating disorder film Parachute , for example.

Considering two of the Pitch Perfect stars are already working together again and they’ve all remained friends over the years, it’s definitely exciting to imagine what a new Pitch Perfect movie could be like. What hit songs will they perform? Where are each of their lives now that they are no longer in college? Wilson and Camp already have some solid ideas cooking.