Resident Evil Might Be Getting Another Cinematic Reboot, And As A Fan I'm Intrigued By The Rumored Director

While there’s plenty to be afraid of on the 2024 movie schedule , the nefarious Umbrella Corporation isn’t something to be concerned about. As the Resident Evil franchise continues to sit in stasis after Netflix’s cancellation of the Capcom TV series adaptation, no one knows what to expect.

However, if a rumor freshly making the rounds is any indication, another cinematic reboot might be in play. As a fan off the franchise, I’m still cautiously optimistic about this play, but I’m also intrigued by the director who will supposedly make it happen.

(Image credit: Screen Gems)

Resident Evil’s Alleged New Director Is An Inspired Choice

Per a tip from The InSnieder, via Inverse , it appears that Sony has tapped Barbarian director Zach Cregger for our latest potential trip to Raccoon City. In a twist worthy of a mansion murder mystery, Cregger allegedly landed the post after departing that same studio’s efforts to make the long in development Clue reboot happen.

This prospective project should be considered alongside what we know about Weapons , the follow-up that The Whitest Kids You Know alum has slated for a January 2026 release date. If this is a project that's indeed in the works, Zack Cregger and his team will have plenty of time to get to shaping the story. Though one could assume that this project won't be ready for theaters until at least 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

It’s hopeful to see the Resident Evil movies still on the radar of Sony, as well as Hollywood in general. I think there’s an opportunity to make a faithful adaptation yet, despite my disappointment in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City . That failed relaunch, as well as Netflix’s lack of faith in its one-season thriller, always leads me to eye these sorts of announcements with much skepticism. But at the same time, having Zack Cregger potentially on board is an absolutely perfect fit for several reasons.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Why Zack Cregger Is A Perfect Fit For Resident Evil

Cards on the table, I feel like I owe Barbarian a revisit. I remember seeing the 2022 horror movie in theaters and not really being as taken with it as hardcore fans were. That being said, I can totally see why Zack Cregger is a perfect fit for this reported Resident Evil reboot, and I really dig his potential hiring.

The first reason for that enthusiasm is the fact that Mr. Cregger has the horror community’s confidence in whatever he tackles. Having that sort of heat on his heels could inspire Sony to provide the right budget and resources to make a new Resident Evil movie really sing. Then again, considering Barbarian was made on an estimated budget that clocks in at $4.5 million on the high end, I wouldn’t doubt that he’d be able to make a smaller scale revamp work with a tighter wallet.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

More importantly, Zack Cregger has shown he can balance several non-linear plotlines rather adroitly. As he flipped back and forth through three different threads in the narrative of Barbarian, our new potential helmer just might use those skills to tell a tale of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine without having to succumb to the temptation to keep those characters together all of the time.

That last point makes Resident Evil’s potential Zack Cregger colab even more exciting, as he’ll presumably know which stories to use. Could we see Resident Evil 0’s story used as flashbacks for an adaptation of the first game? Maybe we’ll get a Resident Evil 2/Resident Evil 3: Nemesis combo pack? The potential is limitless, and the more that I think about it, the more I kind of need this to happen now.