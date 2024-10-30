I Rewatched Stir of Echoes, And I’m Convinced Kevin Bacon Gave One of Horror’s Most Underrated Performances

If you’re a major fan of ‘90s horror movies and psychological thrillers, you’re probably familiar with the big titles that dominated the era. The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project, and Scream all cast long shadows over the landscape of what we consider the best horror movies of the decade. However, there’s one film that’s often left out of the conversation, a hidden gem that deserves to be talked about alongside these classics: Stir of Echoes. Now, after rewatching it recently for the spooky season, I’m convinced Kevin Bacon’s performance in this film might just be one of horror’s most underrated and is easily one of the Footloose star’s best movies .

Stir of Echoes is a seriously scary ghost film that hit theaters in 1999, the same year as The Sixth Sense– which screwed the Bacon-helmed flick. On top of it going head-to-head with a film that revolves around a young boy seeing dead people, Echoes also took a hit because Blair Witch became the year’s viral indie sensation. In the rush to follow these two game-changers, Stir of Echoes slipped quietly under the radar. But it’s a shame, because this film takes a different approach—grounded, gritty, and intensely psychological—that feels almost refreshing in today’s landscape of supernatural thrillers.

What makes Stir of Echoes stand out isn’t just its well-crafted plot or eerie atmosphere; it’s the Tremors actor’s raw, grounded performance as Tom Witzky, a blue-collar, family man suddenly haunted by disturbing visions after a seemingly harmless hypnosis session. As the visions intensify, so does Tom’s obsession with solving the mystery behind them, leading him down a rabbit hole that threatens to tear his life apart.

It’s a hauntingly authentic portrayal of a man pushed to the brink, made all the more compelling by Bacon’s commitment to the role.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios, Artisan Entertainment)

In this page-to-screen adaptation of the Richard Matheson novel of the same name, Bacon does something that many horror protagonists don’t get enough credit for—he makes us believe. From his initial skepticism to the full-blown, glassy-eyed desperation as he loses grip on reality, the MaXXXine actor’s performance grounds the supernatural elements in the rawness of human emotion.

His Tom isn’t a horror hero or a wise-cracking survivor; he’s an ordinary guy, skeptical and stubborn, reacting to an extraordinary, terrifying situation. It’s a performance that adds depth and authenticity to the genre’s traditional scares, turning the film into something more psychological and intense.

One scene that brings this point home is when Tom, unable to shake the visions, begins tearing up his backyard with the frenzied possession. It’s one of those scenes that feels painfully real—you can see his world crumbling and the toll the haunting has taken on him and his family. The Hollow Man performer captures this descent into obsession with such intensity that you’re right there with him, feeling his every frustration and fear. He doesn’t just act scared; he is scared, unraveling onscreen in a way that makes the spooky ghost elements all the more believable.

Bacon brings so much dimension to Tom’s character, it’s honestly wild. He mixes frustration, anger, confusion, and just the right amount of tenderness to make Tom relatable—even as he’s slowly losing his grip on reality.

Plus, his chemistry with Kathryn Erbe, who plays his on-screen wife, takes things up a notch. Together, they create such a genuine family dynamic that you can’t help but feel like you’re watching real people grapple with something terrifying.

It’s the kind of performance that makes you think, “Why didn’t this get more love?” But hey, it’s Kevin Bacon—we’re talking about a guy who has starred in some of the best movies of the '80s and '90s. You could throw a rock in any direction and you'd hit gold.