I’ve Always Wondered What It’s Like Raising Kids On Hollywood Sets. Reese Witherspoon Gives The Real Tea

Reese Witherspoon has been a Hollywood star for some time now, so she surely knows that balancing professional and personal obligations can be tricky. Not only that, but Witherspoon is also the proud mother of three kids, who she's practically raised on film sets. I've actually always wondered what child-rearing is like within that context. Well, thankfully, Witherspoon has provided some much appreciated insight into what it's like navigating motherhood while also working on major productions.

Even today, the Legally Blonde star is one of the brightest and most sought-after actors in the business. She's won various awards, founded a female-focused production company and led a highly popular book club. What seems to matter most to Witherspoon, however, is being a mom to her three (lookalike) kids: Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. Witherspoon revealed, by way of an Instagram video, how she’s balanced being a mom and a major star:

The commitment that she has to her professional and personal lives is wildly commendable. I love how frankly and humbly Reese Witherspoon lays all of this out, too. I can't imagine being a young mom while having to contend with the highs and lows of Hollywood as well. At least when it comes to Witherspoon’s experience, it seems like perseverance as well as her signature, upbeat attitude helped her move through long days and seldom moments of alone time.

Of course, now the Walk the Line star's child-raising situation is a lot different. Ava and Deacon Phillippe are now 25 and 21, respectively, while Tennessee Toth is 12. Before all of that, though, this famous Hollywood family hard to embark upon a path that, as Witherspoon relays it, involved her kids spending much of their formative years on the road. She also shared a funny take on what the whole situation "looked" like:

Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like. It looked like spending a lot of time in trailers together. It looked like always being on the road together. It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice!

It’s funny to think that the The Morning Show Season 4 star gets advised by her offspring on occasion (surely, with love). I guess that even the biggest names on the 2025 movie schedule aren’t immune to a reality check from their kid!

Seriously though, even amid some more lighthearted moments, Reese Witherspoon had plenty of rough times. After long, emotionally draining days, she’d check her emotions at the door to show her kids that she loved what she was doing. Along with it, after lengthy shoots, she always made an effort to get up on time to get the kids to school. With that, she wrapped up her assessment by sharing what anchored her throughout that period in her life:

In conclusion, even though it was challenging at times, having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life. Nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!

What a whirlwind it must’ve been for all of them! Though, it sounds like the constant presence of Witherspoon's children in her life helped her gain those key important insights of success. It goes without saying that children can change a person's life, and I love hearing that Witherspoon has such a positive perspective on motherhood.

So I'll just say thank you, Reese Witherspoon, for (unintentionally) addressing my questions about being a famous parent raising kids in Hollywood. She's a true inspiration -- not just for the work she's done but for committing herself to being an active parent.

Do yourself a favor and checkout Witherspoon's latest film, You’re Cordially Invited, which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription. Also, catch up on The Morning Show using an Apple TV+ subscription of the Season 4 premiere on September 17.