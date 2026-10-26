As The Batman: Part II Filming Resumes, Robert Pattinson Reacts To Steven Soderbergh Stepping In

The road to production for The Batman: Part II has been a long and winding one, as Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated upcoming superhero movie has had to navigate unexpected circumstances. Production was paused a few weeks ago when it was announced that Reeves unfortunately had to step away to handle a family matter. Over a week ago, though, it was reported that filming would continue with Steven Soderbergh overseeing the shoot. It now seems production is back on, and leading man Robert Pattinson is weighing in.

For a significant portion of the year, Pattinson and co. had been filming the Batman sequel in the UK, and he’d provided some insight into how he’d been getting in shape to play the Caped Crusader. The British star was recently promoting his latest 2026 movie schedule entry, Primetime, when he was asked for his take on Soderbergh stepping in to finish the film shoot for Reeves. With that, Pattinson didn’t hold back his praise for the Erin Brockovich helmer while speaking to GamesRadar+:

I am so happy he's come on to help Matt. It's incredibly generous of him – and he's doing it in the loveliest way. It's completely selfless. I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we're almost done. So for someone to come in and say, 'I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.' And to have someone who's as talented as Steven doing it is great.

To be clear, Reeves isn’t actually leaving the movie entirely, as he’s merely stepping away while roughly the last third of the DC Studios flick is filming. He’ll reportedly be in close communication with Soderbergh during that time and, when the movie enters post-production, Reeves will retake the reins. I can’t help but agree with Pattinson that it is incredibly kind of Soderbergh to oversee the last stretch of filming and see Reeves’ vision through. On that note, it would appear that Pattinson will be back on set soon:

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I think they're in production already. And I'm starting in a couple of days.

Although it’s unfortunate that Matt Reeves is in the position to have to deal with a deeply personal situation, Steven Soderbergh feels like the perfect filmmaker to help him out. The Oscar-winning director has a specific style that’s more than apparent in his work, though a number of his sensibilities align with Reeves’. From the outside looking in, I feel like this will be a seamless changing of hands between two gifted filmmakers.

Pattinson’s enthusiasm for the movie certainly matches that of Reeves, who’d been hyping up the film before stepping away. The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes helmer first started teasing The Batman: Part II production around this past May, when he shared snapshots of a Batmobile snow test. In September, Reeves also celebrated Batman Day by dropping another behind-the-scenes photo, which showed the Dark Knight’s silhouette against an interesting backdrop.

My hope is that with production now back in full swing, the proceedings will go smoothly for Robert Pattinson, Steven Soderbergh and co. And, of course, hopefully, Matt Reeves has the time he needs handle his family matter.

As of this writing, The Batman: Part II is still set to open in theaters on February 18, 2028. In the meantime, fans can stream the original 2022 film as well as the spinoff series, The Penguin, now using an HBO Max subscription.