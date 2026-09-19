I Hoped Matt Reeves Would Drop A New Look At The Batman: Part II For Batman Day, And I’m Glad He Did

Batman Day is once again upon us, and many are taking to the web to express their love for Bill Finger and Bob Kane’s beloved comic book creation. It’s customary that amid these festivities that fans are treated to a surprise or two from DC and/or specific creatives tied to the Dark Knight. With that, I was hoping Matt Reeves might share a tease of The Batman: Part II, which is currently in production. Thankfully, Reeves did indeed do just that and, although it’s only a BTS snippet, I’m glad it’s been shared.

Reeves has expressed considerable excitement about his upcoming superhero movie since the cameras began rolling in the UK earlier this summer. That enthusiasm has prompted the filmmaker to share some (non-spoilery) posts on social media. Considering that Reeves celebrated Batman Day five years ago with a tease of his first Bat film, it definitely tracked that he would do the same today. The Let Me In director marked the occasion this time by taking to X to show a set photo of the Caped Crusader’s silhouette:

Happy Batman Day to everyone from London! 🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/8hMLpAKmMUSeptember 19, 2026

It’s a relatively straightforward behind-the-scenes picture, but it’s one that still sleekly conveys the Dark Knight’s signature aura. Not only that, but this photo also has me wondering where Robert Pattinson’s brooding protagonist is supposed to be. At first glance, I thought it was a snowy landscape, since the new film takes place in the winter. I’m not sure, though, as it also looks like it could be a maze of some sort. More than likely, I’ll be poring over this photo for a little while.

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What I really appreciate, in addition to Reeves’ stellar work on the critically acclaimed film The Batman, is his sheer love for the character and the mythology that surrounds him. Fans have an incredible amount of reverence for Bruce Wayne, and it’s always great when a filmmaker who’s handling the character has the same kind of respect for him. At this point, I’m expecting Reeves to pour a similar amount of passion into his long-delayed sequel, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that were the plan, given the massive expectations.

Reeves began teasing production on Part II this past May, at which point he showed some footage from a Batmobile test. Not long after that, the War for the Planet of the Apes helmer shared a series of gifs to social media, with which he confirmed his cast. As part of that, he even teased Scarlett Johansson’s role, which remains a much-discussed mystery along with Sebastian Stan’s character.

The past few months have also seen fans receive unofficial looks at the Batman sequel by way of leaked set photos. Some of the most recent set photos showed the Batmobile in rough shape, and a set video suggested that Bruce Wayne would be in some serious trouble. Additionally, some other set photos seemed to suggest that the film could also feature an appearance from a certain Gotham City-based vigilante from the comics. (Though, in case you’re sensitive to potential spoilers, I won’t actually name them here.)

While there’s a lot the general public still doesn’t know about what Matt Reeves is cooking up for his latest superhero film, I have high hopes for it, given his work on the OG flick. I’m also hoping that, in the meantime, Reeves continues to treat the general public to the occasional BTS tidbit on social media. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to give this Batman Day another look.

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The Batman: Part II is set to open in theaters on February 18, 2028. In the meantime, celebrate the Dark Knight’s day by streaming the first installment and other Bat-centric films with an HBO Max subscription.