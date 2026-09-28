I Just Found Out We Can Thank Robert Pattinson For One Iconic The Batman Scene

Robert Pattinson’s big movie streak isn’t quite over yet. He made a splash already this year with The Drama, Primetime, and The Odyssey, and he still has the release of Dune: Part Three to look forward to. And, if that weren't enough, he still has so much down the pike, including the much anticipated sequel to The Batman. Ahead of that movie’s release, Pattinson got reflective about filming the superhero flick's iconic opening scene, and I was surprised to learn he made one important tweak that wasn’t in the script.

Just recently, Pattinson sat down with director Lance Oppenheim to talk about their movie, Primetime, as well as participate in a mini career retrospective together. They chatted about their respective hit films, Ren Faire and The Batman and delved into their creative processes. When talk turned to the Matt Reeves film's opening, where Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne beats up a bunch of criminals in Gotham, the actor got candid. Pattinson explained how he flipped the positioning of his "vengeance" line. He told GQ :

I think that wasn’t even in the script. The scene was I come out, and they go, ‘Who are you?’ and then say, ‘I’m Vengeance’ and then beat everybody up. And I’m like, ‘Nah, you shouldn’t even respond. You beat everybody up.’ Once the guy’s basically unconscious, you whisper it in his ear. So, as he’s drifting out of consciousness, it goes into his dreams.

This was a perfect change! Fans may remember years ago when the first trailer for The Batman dropped and fans saw Pattinson's Dark Knight beat that thug to a pulp. It was only after that that the vigilante referred to himself as "vengeance." That line wouldn't have hit as hard (no pun intended) had it been delivered before the beating. I also like the Mickey 17 actor's take on that line going into the punk's dreams as he drifts off. Check it out at the end of the opening:

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This behind-the-scenes reveal is a testament to the notion that Pattinson's instincts helped make The Batman a fan favorite Caped Crusader film . He brings a much more gothic glumness to the character than predecessors like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. It’s a unique kind of darkness that sets the tone for the entire film.

Yet, even with such a morose undertone, there’s a campiness about the line “I'm vengeance.” It’s a classic comic book line that needs to be delivered compellingly and at the right time. I think Reeves is also deserving of kudos for listening to his star on this matter.

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This discussion makes me even more excited about what’s to come in The Batman: Part II. The movie was delayed several times , and the script took longer to write than many expected. This, along with a number of other factors, pushed the film out further and further from its set release dates. So there was a lot of relief in June 2025 when Reeves confirmed the screenplay was done .

Now, Part II is in production over in the UK, with BTS pictures from the set circulating online. Robert Pattinson says this sequel will take some big swings story wise, and I personally can’t wait to see it. And, if Pattinson is bringing the razor sharp instincts he did for the first film to the sequel, I think another critically acclaimed hit is on the way.

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