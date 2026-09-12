I Didn’t Expect Sebastian Stan To Name Drop An Iconic Film While Describing His The Batman: Part II Experience

Sebastian Stan isn’t done with the superhero genre just yet, and I’m not referring to his work in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The Oscar-nominated actor is moving into the world of DC by taking on a role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II. While Stan seemingly revealed his role to be that of Harvey Dent, he hasn’t doubled down on that. What he doesn’t seem to have a problem with, however, is hyping up his experience on set. In fact, to my surprise, Stan even went as far as to compare production to that of an iconic film.

Production on The Batman: Part II has been underway in the U.K. since earlier this summer, where other stars like Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson and Jeffrey Wright have been present. As of late, Stan has been promoting his latest movie, Fjord, and recently discussed it with Variety. It was during that interview that the trade also asked him about his upcoming DC movie, and Stan recalled being “ready to rock” after getting a call from Reeves and co. As for what it’s been like shooting the film, Stan has some serious praise:

I go to set sometimes and I look around and I’m like, I think we’re making fucking ‘Godfather Part Two.’ I really don’t want to raise it up, but I do feel like it’s going to be a payoff.

That’s quite the statement, and it really speaks volumes to how highly the A Different Man star values the experience. Cinephiles likely know that The Godfather Part II is considered to be not just one of the greatest sequels of all time but also one of the all-time great films in general. I can’t even imagine what it must’ve been like stepping on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s acclaimed 1974 mob drama though, speaking in hindsight, I’d imagine that may have been an overwhelming experience.

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What I also appreciate is that Stan simultaneously tries to temper expectations with The Batman: Part II and not “raise it up” too high. Still, I can certainly understand why he’d be so ecstatic about being on a Matt Reeves set. Everything that’s been said or reported thus far suggests Reeves has something massive planned. Leaked set photos have already revealed a badly damaged Batmobile as well as a dangerous situation for Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Speaking of which, Pattinson has also joked about fight scenes being a bit hard to perform this time around.

Stan, for his part, began training for Reeves’ film months ago and, at the time, a photo from his trainer showed him looking absolutely ripped. Of course, many are still wondering how the star will put that physique to use in the upcoming superhero movie. Various rumors have swirled around Stan and Johansson’s roles, and fans seemed to have their own takes as well. Aside from Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Victor Zsasz is another name that’s been linked to the Bucky Barnes actor.

I’m personally of the belief that Sebastian Stan is playing Harvey, though I’m certainly open to being proven wrong. That aside, though, I’m just happy to hear that the Sharper star has enjoyed his time working on the next chapter in this Batman saga. At this point, it’s still way too early to say what the movie will be like. However, given Matt Reeves’ work on the first installment, I’m optimistic that he’ll deliver a sequel with an emotional punch similar to that of The Godfather Part II.

The Batman: Part II opens in theaters on February 18, 2028. In the meantime, stream the first movie as well as the spinoff TV series, The Penguin, using an HBO Max subscription.