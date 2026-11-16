Fans Have BIG Reactions To Robert Pattinson Becoming The New Bond (And Pass The Popcorn)

Generations of moviegoers grew up with the James Bond movies, making it one of the most recognizable (and profitable) franchises in the film industry. Ever since Daniel Craig's Bond run ended with No Time to Die, those fans have been curious on who will take on the mantle of 007 next. Robert Pattinson was just confirmed for the role, and folks are sounding off online about this choice. Pass me the popcorn, cuz they're not holding back.

The Bond movies (which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) have made household names out of actors like Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Robert Pattinson already has this status, which is a big reason why there's already so much discourse about his casting. Let's break down what people are saying.

(Image credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Amazon MGM)

Some Folks Love Pattinson's Casting.

No Time to Die's ending killed off Craig's Bond, and fans have spent years taking bets on who would replace him. Now we finally know that Robert Pattinson will have that honor, and there are plenty of folks who are thrilled with this news after his acclaimed roles in projects like The Odyssey, The Drama, and Primetime. Some of those excited responses from social media read:

THE CLEAR CHOICE

I don’t mind it, but man… He’s in EVERYTHING.

The names Bond! James Bond! Let's go 😎.

Good news really, not Henry Cavill but never mind. Got to give Robert a chance.

LFG!!

Robert Pattinson has been an A-list actor since starring in the Twilight movies, and since then he's spent years building a diverse career, both in indie films and major blockbusters like The Batman. There are no franchises quite as huge as James Bond, so this is once again going to put him at the center of the pop culture landscape. Clearly the 40 year-old actor impressed director Denis Villeneuve when working with him on Dune: Part Three (which hits theaters this December).

Others Aren't Happy About The New 007

Given how strongly cinephiles feel about the James Bond franchise, there are also plenty of naysayers who aren't pleased about Robert Pattinson taking on the mantle of 007. Those critics are definitely making their voices known on the casting announcement, with some responses reading:

Gross. Nope. Henry Cavill was the correct answer.

If only there were a big name actor who the fans wanted and who would be perfect for the part.

NOT MY BOND

Don't know anyone who would have picked Pattinson - other than Amazon...🙄

I like Robert, but yeah idk about this. Feel like there were plenty of better options out there

Clearly the fandom is not in agreement about whether or not Pattinson was the right choice to play 007. There are plenty of folks who are not happy about this choice, and who would prefer to see Henry Cavill as James Bond. The Man of Steel actor has expressed interest in the role for a while now, and even auditioned back when Craig was hired. We'll just have to wait and see if the Mickey 17 actor wins over his naysayers.

It's currently unclear when the 26th James Bond movie will be released, but since casting is still underway it seems like it'll be 2028 at the earliest. For now fans can see Robert Pattinson and Denis Villeneuve's collaboration when Dune: Part Three arrives December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.