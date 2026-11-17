Robert Pattinson has had a pretty ridiculous year. Between The Drama, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and the upcoming Dune: Part Three on the 2026 movie schedule , he's been keeping busy. Now, as if playing the Dark Knight wasn't enough, he's officially been cast as the next James Bond . Naturally, the announcement has generated plenty of reactions, but I wasn't expecting Jon Stewart to have one of the funniest takes I've heard so far.

During Monday night's episode of The Daily Show , Stewart addressed the Bond casting while discussing a string of technological disasters and travel disruptions that had made headlines over the weekend. Somehow, he wove them all into an increasingly ridiculous story about how he was supposed to audition for 007. The lengths he went to before revealing that the Twilight franchise breakout star had beaten him to the role had me laughing out loud. Stewart joked:

I was supposed to fly out to a gig. An audition, actually. Kind of a big one. And obviously, delays at the airport. No big deal. I just thought, well, I'll just go by my preferred travel method, Mississippi riverboat.

When your flight gets canceled, logic dictates that the next step is to hop aboard a riverboat. Obviously. Unfortunately for Stewart, his backup transportation wasn't particularly reliable either, and things only got worse when he tried to contact the people running the audition. He continued the bit:

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Unfortunately, we also ran into a bit of a... well, it ran into us, but... so I just thought, well, I'll let the production know I was going to be late by sending them an email from my beloved Microsoft Outlook account. And then the... uh... which... it would have been fine, as long as I could still electronically withdraw the money to rent a car, which... long story short, they ended up giving the role to [BLEEP] Robert Pattinson.

I was already laughing at the idea of Stewart missing out on a big role because his riverboat ran into trouble and Microsoft Outlook wasn't cooperating. But he saved his best complaint for last, taking issue with the fact that Pattinson already has another pretty famous character on his résumé. Raising his fist in mock frustration, the longtime late-night host shouted:

Pattinson! You already got Batman. Enough's enough!

I mean, he's got a point. How many iconic characters does one guy need? Here's an actor who has already played Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter, and Bruce Wayne in The Batman. Now he's adding 007 to the résumé. At this rate, I half expect someone to announce him as the next Superman. Hey, with James Gunn’s recent outing anything is possible.

(Image credit: A24)

Of course, Stewart was having fun with the news, and I don't think anybody seriously believes Pattinson should be disqualified from playing Bond because he's already Batman. But I do think it's funny that the actor is becoming the face of another enormous franchise while he's still working on The Batman: Part II.

Pattinson's casting as James Bond was officially announced Monday, following years of speculation about who would replace Daniel Craig. The upcoming 26th Bond movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also worked with the Die My Darling actor on Dune: Part Three. While plenty of actors were rumored to be in contention, Pattinson ultimately landed the role. The announcement has already generated strong reactions from fans , which is hardly surprising given how attached people are to the franchise.

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Personally, I'm curious to see what he brings to Bond. He's spent years choosing interesting projects and taking roles that don't always seem like the obvious next step for somebody who became famous playing a sparkly vampire. His Batman was a particularly interesting take on Bruce Wayne, and I wouldn't be surprised if he approached 007 with the same willingness to make the character his own. Although now I also kind of want to hear him deliver the famous Bond introduction in his Batman voice.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Robert Pattinson's first James Bond movie doesn't have a release date yet, although production is expected to begin sometime in 2027. Meanwhile, The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled for February 2028.

Personally, I think it would be hilarious if Pattinson's next role was playing Jon Stewart in a biopic. Stranger things have happened in Hollywood, and at this point, Stewart might want to keep an eye on those casting announcements.