After Seeing Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II Set Photos, I Finally Feel Like This Movie Is Real

It feels like a lifetime since The Batman came out and Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves set the world on fire with their take on the Caped Crusader, but the movie only came out in 2022. I think it's more a sign of how desperate I am to see The Batman: Part II, so I'm thankful that Reeves has finally shared the first images from the anticipated sequel.

Amidst the critical success of The Penguin, Pattinson is hyping up audiences about the upcoming big swings the sequel will take, and teases about The Joker, we now have official photos from the set. Reeves shared some camera shots of cars driving in the snow, which isn't much, but it has me hype all the same:

It's snowing in Gotham City in The Batman: Part II, which already gives me Batman Returns vibes. I would love another Batman movie that takes place around Christmas, though snow can obviously come both before and after the holiday.

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Snow draws obvious comparisons to iconic Batman villain Mr. Freeze, who was infamously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the flop Batman & Robin. There's been a lot of speculation that Victor Fries might appear, and fans have a lot of ideas about who could play the character. I'm not 100% convinced we'll see him, though with snow being a part of the story I wouldn't suspect someone like Poison Ivy is going to take center stage in this adventure.

Penguin is also another villain with ties to the cold, and given the success of his series (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription). He's going to appear in The Batman: Part II, but told THR that he expected his role to be role in the movie to be smaller. I guess they need to save screentime for if they can convince Colin Farrell to get back in those prosthetics for The Penguin Season 2, which I'd love to see.

Ultimately, we're still largely in the dark about many details concerning The Batman: Part II, but that feels right given we're still over a year out from its release. Hopefully we'll get a teaser, poster, or some other details before the end of this month, though, because I'm getting even more eager to see this movie after two shots of cars driving in the snow. Is that weird? Absolutely, but those who get it don't need any further explanation.

The Batman: Part II is coming out in October 2027, and I'm sure it'll be a hit for DC and get everyone hype yet again about seeing Batman in live-action. I'm eager to see what's on the way, as well as what may come after.