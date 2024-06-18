I Just Found Out Russell Crowe Turned Down Playing A Lead In Lord Of The Rings. Does He Regret It?

Whether it’s through the theatrical re-release of the original trilogy or the upcoming 2024 movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, author J.R.R. Tolkien’s creation continues to thrive. So of course when something this mythic continues to enter people’s minds, it presents an opportunity to keep learning new bits of trivia.

For instance, I just found out that Russell Crowe of all people turned down a pretty huge role in director Peter Jackson’s first series of LOTR adaptations. What’s better is, Crowe himself addresses this possibility, and whether or not he regretted passing on it, in true New Zealander fashion.

(Image credit: Dreamworks / New Line Cinema)

Russell Crowe’s Potential Lord Of The Rings Role, And Why He Passed

The famed star of Gladiator and The Nice Guys definitely isn’t the first, or last, person who passed on joining the Lord of the Rings saga. There are tons of stories out there about how actors like the late Sean Connery and Christopher Plummer turned down Gandalf . But apparently, thanks to his interview with GQ , skipping out on his potential casting was pretty easy, as this was his impression of what was really going on:

I don’t actually. I was a big Tolkien reader when I was a kid, so I got very excited about the idea of Lord of the Rings. But, I very much felt the studio were making that decision, not the film director. And I talked to Peter Jackson over the phone, and he wasn’t saying the sort of things that directors were saying to you if they were really trying to attract you to a project. And I just kind of got a sense that he already had somebody else in mind that he wanted to do. And me stepping forward and saying yes was actually going to get in his way.

I can’t fault New Line Cinema for allegedly wanting to snag Russell Crowe for Lord of the Rings. As the trilogy was a daunting task with a relatively green director at the helm, talented box office draws were always going to play a part. With Russell Crowe’s best movies benefitting from the trifecta of L.A. Confidential, The Insider and Gladiator, that was about to put a great demand on the man’s acting abilities.

On the surface, Russell Crowe could have been great in his supposed casting as Aragorn. However, the Master and Commander star couldn’t move forward, as he seemed to know that Peter Jackson wanted someone else. That led to some further insight into why he chose the path that he eventually ventured down in his career.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

How Russell Crowe Sensed Peter Jackson’s Apprehension In His Lord Of The Rings Courtship

Sometimes you just know when someone’s trying to get you to read between the lines. For Russell Crowe, that understanding came from a common background between himself and Peter Jackson. As he continued telling this story, Crowe revealed the key piece of information that made up his mind once and for all:

The thing is we come from the same place. So there’s a nuance in that conversation that other people might not hear. We’re both New Zealanders, and I knew, in his own way, without him saying anything negative, he had another plan. So I just left it at that.

While that Viggo Mortensen part would become one of the major movie role recastings of our time, thanks to the man replacing Stuart Townsend, we’d eventually see things pan out the way history had intended. Especially when we got Master and Commander: Far Side of the World out of the deal; which, to be totally honest, is another bout of perfect casting.

Much like Sam Neill’s Lord of the Rings experience , Russell Crowe’s tenuous connection to Peter Jackson’s fantasy epic will always be fun to discuss. Simultaneously, it’s hard to argue with the results that eventually took hold, as Viggo Mortensen is only one part of the instantly iconic cast that made those films so special.