‘The Bills May Be Settled’ For Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Construction Plans, But Insiders Claim There’s Still One Problem

As it stands, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s court battle seems to have been settled. It was recently reported, however, that Lively (38) was dealing with a real estate matter involving husband Ryan Reynolds (49). The couple faced several legal filings from contractors and subcontractors working on their New York-based construction project. Said workers claimed they hadn’t been paid and, overall, the costs reportedly amounted to over $2 million. Now, the bills have been covered, but there’s allegedly still an issue for the pair.

Reynolds and Lively purchased the compound in upstate New York back in 2018, and their goal has reportedly been to build a personal retreat of sorts on the 110-acre piece of land. With all of their contractors now apparently paid, it would seem – from the outside looking in – that the couple would be able to proceed accordingly. Insiders who spoke to Rob Shuter for his Naughty or Nice substack, however, allege that the finance-based controversy is making other builders leery of working with them. One source said:

The bills may be settled, but people remember how they got settled. Contractors had to file liens to get paid. That sends a message, and it’s not one the industry forgets.

If this report is to be believed, word of Lively and Reynolds’ dispute with the contractors has spread across the construction industry. Based on supposed details shared by a second insider, the notion of the situation being heavily discussed amongst workers isn’t far-fetched. They laid out their logic behind that claim:

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Construction is a very small world. Everybody talks. Everybody knows who pays on time and who doesn’t. Once your name gets into those conversations, it sticks.

Work on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ construction project reportedly stopped somewhere between December 2025 and January 2026. It was sometime after that five different contractors filed mechanic's liens in reference to the property. The plaintiffs accused the parents of four of not paying for a variety of services and materials, including structural steel fabrication for the main house and accessory buildings and rough carpentry as well as custom copper roofing and drainage system.

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As of this writing, neither representatives nor lawyers for Reynolds and Lively have yet to publicly acknowledge the situation or the distribution of the $2 million in wages. Those payments come on the heels of the couple allegedly spending a lot of money on legal matters for Lively’s case. During that case, Lively alleged that she’d lost millions and, after she and Justin Baldoni reached their initial settlement, she pursued damages and legal fees. Lively was eventually awarded the attorney’s fees but not the damages.

It’s been reported that, at this point, the Another Simple Favor star is looking to move past the situation and continue with her career. Sources have alleged that Lively wants to make some major career moves, and she’s currently set to star in the Lionsgate film The Survival List. Simultaneously, industry veterans have also been weighing in on career prospects for Lively (and Baldoni) post-settlement.

More immediately, though, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seemingly still have to contend with the completion of their construction plans. While the couple has reportedly spent a lot of money as of late, another insider claims “they can absolutely afford to finish the house.” It’s still reportedly possible that the work will be done but, per a source, prospective employees have adopted a specific mantra: “cash up front, then we’ll talk.”