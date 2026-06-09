Rumors Swirl About Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Clashing Over Wedding Plans, But It's Actually Really Cute If True

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, whether its Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or the former relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Another pair of A-listers that have been making headlines is Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles, who were clocked by fans back in August of 2025. There are rumors going around about some clashing over their upcoming wedding, and if they're true they sound pretty adorable.

Fans have been curious about Styles and Kravitz' wedding, thanks to them being such a hot (and mysterious) couple. The rumors have been swirling, and an alleged insider spoke to OK! Magazine and claiming they've had some disagreements about their nuptials. They were quoted saying:

Harry has become increasingly focused on making sure the wedding feels personal rather than turning into the kind of celebrity spectacle that generates more headlines than meaningful memories. He loves the idea of celebrating in Britain, surrounded by lifelong friends and family, with something warm, intimate and understated that reflects who he is away from the spotlight.

Considering Harry Styles has been a global pop star since he was with One Direction at age 16, it would make sense if he wanted his wedding to feel private and intimate. So what are the rumored issues happening between him and his famous fiancée?

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According to this same anonymous insider, the Batman actress has her own ideas about a wedding, and would like to do a ceremony in the states. The source claims:

At the same time, Zoë feels equally strongly about honoring her roots in New York. There is a growing feeling among those close to them that two ceremonies could be the perfect solution. It allows both families to feel fully involved and means neither Harry nor Zoë has to sacrifice the parts of their lives and backgrounds that matter most to them.

While this is a report that should be taken with a grain of salt, there's one aspect of these conflicting visions that I love. Namely that they might just have two ceremonies; one across the pond and one closer to New York. The A-listers certainly have the means to make this happen, so why not have have a pair of weddings and fulfill both of their visions?

Only time will tell if this insider's report is legit, and if Styles and Kravitz actually end up having multiple wedding ceremonies. But I love the idea of two very different parties to celebrate the happy couple. Of course, I speak for many fans when I say I'd love to see photos of those exciting day(s). But it also sounds like Harry might want to keep things private.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens when this pair of celebrities actually ties the knot. For now, both of their careers are thriving with Harry Styles touring and Zoë Kravitz attached to movies on the 2026 movie release list and beyond.