Why Blake Lively Is Reportedly Dealing With A Real Estate-Related Issue After Settling Justin Baldoni Case
She's moving from one legal situation to another.
For over a year, Blake Lively was locked in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni, which stemmed from their time working on the 2024 film It Ends with Us. Lively leveled various allegations against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni also countersued Lively for defamation and extortion among other alleged offenses. Lively and Baldoni settled that case weeks ago but, now, it seems Lively – along with husband Ryan Reynods – is now embroiled in a real estate issue.
This latest situation involves the compound Lively and Reynolds own in upstate New York. It was in 2018 that the celebrity couple purchased the 110-acre estate and subsequently commissioned a major construction project that apparently halted around December 2025 or January 2026. According to Daily Mail, though, the two are now facing five separate legal filings from contractors and subcontractors, who’ve specifically filed mechanic's liens against their property.
Per legal documents, those supposedly unpaid wages amount to $2,108,856.63. It would appear that the biggest claim amongst these filings comes from FlowCon Inc., which was doing business under the moniker of Flower Construction. The company reportedly filed a $1,356,157.54 lien after being tapped to complete services like electrical work, plumbing, drywall, masonry, millwork, painting, waterproofing and HVAC systems.
The claims from the other contractors apparently cover a swath of services that supposedly haven’t been paid for. Said tasks include rough carpentry and trim installation as well as structural steel fabrication for the main house and accessory buildings and custom copper roofing and drainage systems. It’s worth noting that the records included no satisfactions, releases or lien discharge filings. Representatives for the contractors have also not spoken out as of this writing, and reps for Lively and Reynolds haven’t either.
At present, it’s unclear whether Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will actually end up paying the $2.1 million debt they’ve been accused of owing. Should that come to pass, it would mark yet another large sum of money they’ve had to spend due to a legal matter. Throughout the Lively/Baldoni case, there were reports regarding the amount of time and money both of the actors were putting in their skirmish. Lively herself later claimed she’d lost over $100 million as a result of the case.
Lively’s team also requested damages from Baldoni’s camp in the aftermath of the settlement, citing California state law as part of their argument. Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s lawyer, refuted the argument, saying that the actress and her counsel had “their own interpretation of what they think is the law.” Ultimately, Baldoni saw a legal victory when a judge denied Lively’s attempt to file additional briefs and seek damages in the process.
When it comes to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ property, photos obtained by Daily Mail also show that considerable work still needs to be done on the project. Time will tell how this situation ultimately plays out.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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