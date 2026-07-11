Why Blake Lively (Allegedly) Won’t Respond To Justin Baldoni’s It End With Us Video Despite Being ‘Furious’

This past week, in the aftermath of his legal battle with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni addressed the public in a video posted to social media. Baldoni – alongside his wife, Emily – shared how they were feeling following the drama that’s reportedly played out since late 2024. Since then, Baldoni has received support from his Jane the Virgin co-stars and, as of this writing, Lively has yet to issue a formal response. Now, a new report claims the actress is “furious” over the video but allegedly has specific reasons for not weighing in publicly.

Justin (42) and Emily (41) Baldoni released their video on July 8 and, in it, the couple talked about Justin’s since-settled legal skirmish with Lively (38). The pair referenced “trauma” their family had reportedly experienced, though they also expressed gratitude to those who’d supported them. While explaining their reasoning for speaking out, Justin said there’d been “so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple years.” And, while they didn’t want to add to the “noise,” they felt compelled to speak out.

Several sources recently spoke to noted Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Naughty or Nice substack after the fact, and one of them alleged that Lively had indeed watched the five-minute long video herself. If that person is to be believed, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum has some brutally honest thoughts on the viral clip:

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Blake watched every second of the video, and she was absolutely furious. She believes Justin is trying to rewrite history and recast himself as the victim. That’s not how she sees it.

Despite that, another source claims Lively reportedly has no interest in responding to the video publicly. As for her purported rationale, the person said this:

She’s not taking the bait. Blake has no interest in giving this another news cycle. In her mind, the case is over, and she’s determined to keep it that way.

At this point, it would seem that the Lively/Baldoni case has come to a close. The situation began in December 2024 at which point it was revealed that Lively filed a legal complaint against Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her on the set of It Ends with Us. Lively also accused Baldoni (who co-starred in and directed the movie) of launching a smear campaign against her. After Lively filed suit against Baldoni and others for those reported offenses, he countered her as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and more for $400 million.

Lively saw a legal victory in 2025 when Baldoni’s suit against her was dismissed by a judge though, earlier this year, he also notched a victory when 10 of Lively’s 13 claims against him were tossed. By May, the two actors released a joint statement in which they revealed their intention to settle, though Lively later pursued damages and legal fees from Baldoni. The former co-stars eventually went back to court and, ultimately, it was ruled that Lively was entitled to legal fees. With that, the Shallows star is seeking over $8 million in fees.

While Blake Lively allegedly feels like the situation has come to an end and doesn't want to respond to Justin Baldoni’s video, her spouse supposedly feels differently. Another source made this claim about Ryan Reynolds: