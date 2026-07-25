How Blake Lively’s Celebrity Status Is (Allegedly) Taking A Hit After Falling Out With Taylor Swift

While Blake Lively is still seen out and about, and she’s continued working, there’s no denying that we’ve seen a bit less of her since the It Ends With Us legal battle and her alleged falling out with Taylor Swift. Now, insiders have made claims about how her celebrity status has been impacted by the notion that she and the pop star have grown apart.

For a long time, it was alleged that Lively wasn’t invited to Swift’s wedding (which happened on July 3). The actress, Ryan Reynolds and their kids (who are Swift’s godchildren ) were ultimately not present. This seemingly added to the idea that the women have grown apart or had some sort of falling out. Now, allegations are being made about how this potential rift is impacting the A Simple Favor star's celebrity status. Speaking to Rob Shuter , one insider alleged:

Blake is absolutely still getting invited. But without Taylor, she’s no longer automatically getting the best seats, the most exclusive lounges, or the kind of VIP treatment that came with being part of Taylor’s inner circle.