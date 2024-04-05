Sacha Baron Cohen Announces Divorce From Isla Fisher After 14 Years

By Adreon Patterson
published

The comedic couple announces divorce after 14 years of marriage.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It appears another Hollywood couple has called it quits after two decades together. Sacha Baron Cohen announced his divorce from Isla Fisher after 14 years of marriage.

The estranged couple released a joint statement, which Cohen posted on his Instagram Stories. Take a look at the surprising and heartbreaking message from the Borat star below.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher posing in divorce announcement

(Image credit: Instagram)

More to come...

