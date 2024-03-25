Rebel Wilson Calls Out Grimsby Co-Star Sacha Baron Cohen In New Book, Says ‘The A–hole’ Hired A PR Team

Hollywood has a long history of well-documented feuds, ranging from Val Kilmer's disputes with Marlon Brando to the notorious disagreements between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, as well as more recent clashes like Bill Murray with Lucy Liu and the car crash-inducing dispute between Tom Hardy with Charlize Theron . In her new memoir, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson hints at a conflict she had on one of her film’s sets with an "asshole." Facing what she alleges to be intimidation tactics from a professional PR team, Wilson is taking a stand. He has decided to break her silence by naming her The Brothers Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen as the individual she refers to in one of the chapters of the upcoming release, revealing this in a candid social media post.

While Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his humorous characters , his former co-star paints a different picture of the man behind the comedy. Wilson and the Borat star played a married couple in the 2016 comedy Grimsby (The Brothers Grimsby in the US) and the actress has been vocal about her challenging experiences during filming. The actress has openly shared her experiences on the set of the film, claiming Cohen pressured her into nudity and then opted for a body double after she declined. These allegations have resurfaced with the release of the Cats veteran's forthcoming book, in which she devotes an entire chapter to a specific incident involving the actor. In a bold move, Wilson took to her Instagram stories , sharing:

I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.

In a previous revealing Instagram video posted on March 15, the Jojo Rabbit actress shared her evolving perspective on working in Hollywood and adopting a no-asshole policy. In the post, she recounts:

When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no asshole policy, means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then it really sunk in… because I worked with a massive asshole, and yeah, now I definitely have a no assholes policy.

According to Variety , Rebel discussed in a 2014 radio interview on the Australian show Kyle and Jackie O how she felt pressured by her co-star to appear nude in their comedy film. She considered alerting their mutual agent about what she perceived as harassment. Wilson recounted in the interview:

Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious. On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene.

A representative for Cohen has released a statement to TMZ. They refuted the actress's claims to the publication, saying:

While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.

As you can see, this story is still developing. If there are any updates, we will be sure to inform our readers.

Set for release on April 2, 2024, Rebel Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, is currently available for preorder. Transitioning from a Hollywood star to an author, Wilson is set to offer readers insights beyond her encounters with difficult co-stars. The book promises an expansive look into her life, including a detailed discussion of her journey to lose 60 pounds—a goal she achieved despite the challenges. Additionally, Wilson opens up about how fame's pressures led her to stress-eating habits, like indulging in donuts, a cycle she knew she needed to break.

