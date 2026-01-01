Andy Cohen Getting Anderson Cooper To Recite Taylor Swift’s ‘Wood’ Was The Giggle-Filled Start I Needed For 2026

Millions of people headed out Wednesday night to ring in the new year by watching the ball drop in Times Square (or Chicago, as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve shook things up), but those who stayed in to enjoy the revelry from home got quite the treat from Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. The unlikely duo have been a hit in the past, covering New Year’s Eve for CNN, and this year was no different, as the news anchor gave us quite the silly start to 2026 with a dramatic reading of Taylor Swift’s viral 2025 song “Wood.”

Anderson Cooper must not be too much of a Swiftie, because he was not familiar with “Wood,” a song off of the Eras Tour artist’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl that is basically an ode to Travis Kelce’s manhood. Andy Cohen got his co-host to read the double entendre-filled lyrics during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, and the giggles they caused the journalist are giving me the energy I need to kickstart this new year. Check out the video below:

Anderson Cooper reads lyrics to Taylor Swift’s viral song for the first time - YouTube Watch On

It’s stunts like this that make Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen such a successful duo to pull off this holiday show (even if some people get snarky about it), because I can’t get enough of the Watch What Happens Live host’s devilish grin. I think Cooper quickly found that he was in over his head with the “Wood” reading, because that, “Oh!” read as both part of the lyrics and a realization of what that “redwood tree” was meant to symbolize.

The news anchor then fell into a fit of giggles not unlike the time he and Andy Cohen interviewed John Mayer in a cat bar, and you didn’t have to be a few drinks in to join in the infectious laughter.

Props to Andy Cohen if bringing “Wood” to the party was his idea, because not only did it provide one of the best moments from all networks’ New Year’s Eve coverage (in my opinion), but it celebrated what was a huge pop culture moment from 2025.

Not only was the song one of the “bangers” on Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album that came out last year, but it honored her relationship with Travis Kelce. 2025, after all, was the year that saw the celebrity couple get engaged with the already iconic announcement that: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” TNT emojis all around!

I don’t think I was the only one that joined in Anderson Cooper’s giggle fits, because several fans weighed in with comments like:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These two are beyond adorable! Anderson’s giggles are everything! – KristinShoots

– KristinShoots Anderson laughing are the highlights of the night – kristynkazumi

– kristynkazumi Anderson’s giggle is the best I’d so hang out with these 2! – tamirenfisher702

– tamirenfisher702 Anderson laugh gets me every time 😂😂 – tatianah2999

😂😂 – tatianah2999 😂😂😂 They’re a whole freakin vibe – nirlamejia

– nirlamejia Anderson, I Love your laugh❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ – TheresaMorgan-y7c

– TheresaMorgan-y7c Anderson’s laugh is what we need to put this past year behind us & look forward to a better one! 😂 – Dashleyn

The glee in Anderson Cooper’s laughter combined with Andy Cohen’s, “Knock on wood, baby!” is such a vibe, and I agree with the comments that it sets the perfect tone for new beginnings in 2026.