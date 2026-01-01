Teyana Taylor Opens Up About How All’s Fair Changed Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian: ‘Super Lucky’

To say that Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair starring Kim Kardashian was not a hit with critics would be quite the understatement, with some calling it “tacky and revolting,” but it was a hit with Hulu subscription holders nonetheless. With Season 2 on the way — hopefully on the 2026 TV schedule — Teyana Taylor opened up about how her friendship with The Kardashians star has changed since working with her.

After Kim Kardashian made her acting debut on American Horror Story in 2023, appearing alongside Emma Roberts, she’s continued to learn from Emmy winners and Oscar nominees like Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts on All’s Fair. Teyana Taylor herself is nominated for a 2026 Golden Globe for her role in One Battle After Another — one of the best movies of 2025, according to CinemaBlend. But for Taylor, it wasn’t the work she and Kardashian were doing together that stuck with her, but rather how their friendship evolved. She told People:

Well, we were already friends before, but honestly, the show really brought us closer. We really went into the show friends and finished out the show as sisters.

Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor have known each other for years through Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West. Taylor has worked with Ye on several projects since 2008, including providing background vocals on 2010’s “Dark Fantasy” and starring in the 2016 music video for “Fade.” In 2012 she also signed to his GOOD Music label.

The real-life connection Teyana Taylor and Kim Kardashian have through her ex-husband, however, is nothing compared to how their characters’ lives intertwine on All’s Fair. Taylor plays Milan, a receptionist at the law firm run by Kardashian’s Allura Grant. It’s quickly learned that Milan is having an affair with Allura’s husband and becomes pregnant, after which Allura takes the aspiring lawyer under her impeccably tailored wing.

Teyana Taylor has enjoyed getting to work so closely with Kim Kardashian, saying:

It was really good to get to go to work to her every single day. And all of the ladies, we really, really formed a sisterhood.

The ladies portraying the fictional lawyers of Grant, Ronson, and Green do seem to have formed a special bond (maybe getting trashed by critics will do that to you?), with some of the actresses even hanging out after hours to watch Glenn Close’s classic thriller Fatal Attraction (which is one of the sexually explicit movies streaming on Paramount+).

Enjoying the company of those you’re working with makes such a difference, and Teyana Taylor seems to relish that on All’s Fair, as she continued:

I've been super lucky to be able to go to work to people that I actually love on every set that I've been on.

Luckily for her, she’ll get to continue with that crew when All’s Fair Season 2 hits the streaming service. While we wait for an update, you can see Teyana Taylor acting alongside her friend Kim Kardashian and all the rest, with the entire first season available to stream now on Hulu.