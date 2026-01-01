This Movie Crossword Puzzle Is All About 2025 Box Office Hits
Big movies and big box office hauls in 2025.
With 2025 officially behind us, and the 2026 movie release schedule underway, I wanted to look back at some of the biggest box office winners from the past year for this week's movie quiz. While not all of the best 2025 movies were box office hits, there are plenty of good titles featured in the crossword puzzle below. How many of the featured movies did you see in 2025? And, more importantly, how many of the puzzle's clues can you solve?
