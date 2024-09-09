Salem's Lot Star Opened Up About Two Major Changes From Stephen King's Novel, And I'm Already Questioning Why They Happened

There are many upcoming Stephen King Movie adaptations and TV miniseries for fans of horror movies to be excited about. Still, one in particular has had my attention for over two years–Salem’s Lot. Initially slated for 2022, the upcoming Salem’s Lot faced delay after delay and then was removed from any release schedule. I was sure the movie would never be released, but now, the flick is headed to streaming exclusively to all with a Max subscription . One of the film’s stars opened up in a recent interview about some significant changes from the original novel, and I’m already questioning why on earth this happened.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , Makenzie Leigh, who plays Susan Norton in the upcoming page-to-screen adaptation , shared some insights into these significant departures from King’s original 1975 classic and how they freed her up for her performance. The actress explained:

Gary told me how much he had changed. I think specifically with the character of Susan, he had taken liberties that felt like I should take the same liberties, as well, and run with my instincts about how to play her. In this film in particular, it felt like a question of, how did my character fit in with the world that he was creating? How could I be a part of that tone?

According to EW, perhaps the most jarring of the changes in this reimagining is a swapped ending that exchanges the novel's iconic climax for a high-octane set piece set at a drive-in. The Slap star discussed what it was like to take on such a physically demanding ending and the excitement she and fellow Salem’s Lot cast mate Lewis Pullman felt getting to learn stunts for the sequence. Leigh shared:

I really, really enjoyed throwing my body around and learning from our stunt doubles how the whole process works.

Okay, I will try to maintain an open mind, but as someone who has been reading King for a long time, I'm a bit puzzled by this change. Spoiler alert for a 50-year-old novel: In the original book, Susan becomes a vampire before the final act, which is a tragic development for her character. Then, Ben Mears and Matt return to the “Lot” to burn it down and smoke the remaining vampires. It may not be the most action-packed ending for a movie, but for the book, it's very gothic and befitting of the time of the book's release. This change by the director has me wondering if this film reinterprets her journey—especially with hints that her fate might not align with the source material.

If Dauberman's Salem's Lot changes the trajectory of such a beloved character, it will surely spark debate among die-hard fans. Making Susan a more complex and proactive figure could be a positive shift, but for purists, these changes might not sit well. Of course, this could all be a big misunderstanding, and perhaps Susan is a vampire during this drive-in sequence, which could bring a bit more thrills to the screen than is present in the original book.

It’s still unclear whether these changes will enhance the experience or take away from King’s original chilling story. The 1975 novel is beloved for its slow-building tension and psychological horror, but the new adaptation seems to favor a more action-packed, adrenaline-fueled approach. As the release date nears, it remains to be seen if the film can capture the novel's eerie, small-town atmosphere while making these bold creative changes. Only time will tell if these deviations will pay off, but one thing is sure: this 'Salem's Lot won't be a faithful, shot-for-shot remake.

'Salem's Lot is set to premiere on Max this October, just in time for Halloween. Be sure to check out our upcoming horror movie list to see what other spooky films are slated for the 2024 release schedule and beyond.