Saw 10: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Horror Sequel

When it comes to horror movies , there are plenty out there that are amazing. Some are incredibly suspenseful, like The Black Phone . Others can make you think about your way of life or have deeper meanings, like Ari Aster’s Hereditary or Midsommar. And then there are some that just want to boggle your minds – and that is where the Saw franchise comes in.

Saw was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannel, and introduced us to modern-day horror movie villain, Jigsaw, otherwise known as John Kramer. For nine movies, this franchise has tested the limits of what can go on a movie screen, using different forms of psychological torture for the characters – and now, it’s getting its tenth movie, Saw X. Otherwise known as Saw 10.

But, what can fans look forward to with this movie? Who is going to be starring in it? If you’re just as interested as I am, here are seven quick things we know about Saw 10.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

Saw 10 Will Release In October 2023

Mark your 2023 movie schedules , as Saw 10 is going to be coming to theaters next year. According to Deadline , the film is set to release on October 27, 2023.

2023 is already shaping up to be a great year for horror, with the next M. Night Shyamalan movie releasing, as well as the sixth installment in the Scream franchise . Saw 10 being among them just adds to the fun. I have a feeling I’m going to be screaming a lot in the theater next year.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

Director Kevin Greuter Is Set To Return

For those who are wondering who is going to be directing the next installment, Saw 10 is being helmed by Kevin Greuter, as reported by the Deadline article above. For fans of the franchise, the name might sound familiar, as he actually directed both Saw VI and Saw 3D, and edited several of the Saw films prior.

It's especially fun to see that he is going to be returning, because Greuter has worked on several other films since those directorial efforts, including Jessabelle, Visions, and Jackals, and to have him back in the directors chair is always a great time.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Tobin Bell Is Returning As Jigsaw

As reported by the Deadline article already featured, it’s been confirmed that Tobin Bell , who has been playing the actual face behind Jigsaw, John Kramer, since the original Saw, is going to be coming back to play the role.

Now, this is news that everyone should be celebrating, since he wasn’t even in the most recent Saw installment, Spiral. It starred Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and only featured a photo of Bell.

In another Deadline article that was talking about his return, the producers of the franchise, Mark Burg and Oren Koules, talked about how excited they were to have him back:

What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin. His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.

Bell has done plenty in the world of movies and television besides Saw, such as roles in movies like Manson Family Vacation, In the Line of Fire, and so much more, but it’s always cool to see him come back to a role that so many people know him for.

Even so, some might remember that his character did die in the movies, so how are they going to bring him back? One can only wonder.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Shawnee Smith Might Be Coming Back To Her Role In The Franchise

Another surprising announcement that was made not that long ago, in December 2022, was that Saw alumni, Shawnee Smith, has been circling the idea of her coming back to the franchise, as reported by the Deadline article above. Deadline presumes that she would play her character again, Amanda Young.

However, most might remember that her character was killed off in Saw III, so it would be sort of surprising to see how they bring her back in, whether that be through flashbacks or something else. It's the same questions as Bell's return - how are they going to include them?

However, it would certainly be an adventure if we were given that character again after so long.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Several Actors Have Been Cast

Besides Bell returning, and Smith possibly coming back, there have been several casting announcements. There haven’t been any character names revealed just yet, but many actors have been brought forward as part of the film. In the Deadline article about Shawnee Smith above, several other actors are confirmed to have be appearing in Saw 10.

These include Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach, all of whom have had very successful past years with roles in shows such as The Sandman on Netflix, as well as Dahmer . But several other actors have been announced as well.

In another Deadline article, four other actors have been announced – Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

Again, character details are unknown at this time, but it looks like this already going to be a stacked cast full of talent from all over, and I, for one, can’t wait to see what they do with their roles.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Plot Details Are Unknown

I mean, is anyone really surprised by this? While Saw 10 is very swiftly moving along (as it should, since the plan is to have it come out in less than a year), plot details are pretty much unknown. We’re not even sure where it’s going to be taking place.

But, this isn’t that shocking because I’m sure that the producers of the film are trying to make something different that all fans of the series can enjoy while still keeping the suspense that we all love alive. Spiral wasn’t like most Saw films, so they might be trying to keep what they’re doing hidden.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Movie, As Of December 2022, Is Currently In Production In Mexico City

According to the Deadline articles talked about above, the movie is in production in Mexico City as of December 2022. How long it is going to take to actually film the movie, I’m not sure, but it’s always nice to know exactly what a film is up to after waiting for so long for some sort of update.

Hopefully, we just might get some more news soon on what the possible plot might be of the upcoming horror film, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, try and see if you can figure out some of the craziest puzzles in the Saw franchise.