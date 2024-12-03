Scream Star Mikey Madison Says Fans Always Come Up To Her And Give Her The Exact Same Criticism, And Awkward

Those of us who like scary movies have been lucky with the genre's current renaissance, where some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels. That includes Scream, which has gotten two recent sequels (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). Mikey Madison starred as Amber in the 2022 movie, and says fans always come up to her and give her the exact same criticism.

What we now about Scream 7 is limited, so fans are still dissecting the last few installments while we wait for the upcoming horror movie to arrive. Mikey Madison got to be Ghostface in 2022's Scream, and gave a killer performance as the Woodsboro resident turned killer. Her character Amber killed Dewey halfway through the film, to the dismay of longtime fans. In a recent conversation with Variety, the Anora actress revealed how the fandom has interacted with her in the years since the slasher hit theaters, saying:

I remember being kind of sad because I was like, ‘Oh, such a great character. It’ll be sad to see him go.’ And then I realized afterward the heartbreak that so many people felt. People have come up to me, and they’re like, ‘I hate that this happened. I’m mad at you.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t write the script!’ I didn’t want to do it.

Poor thing. Madison make a great point, as it wasn't her decision to kill off one of Scream's three leading characters. That was the writers; her job was simply to play Amber as best she could. Although it sounds like she learned the hard way just how much fans loved Dewey.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

After Dewey was killed off, David Arquette was (understandably) missing from Scream 7, which also was lacking Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott. That meant that Gale Weather was the only one of the OG trilogy to appear, although more Scream legacy characters have popped up like Kirby Reed. Later in her same interview, Mikey Madison explained how little shew about Scream lore ahead of being cast as Ghostface, saying:

I have to be honest, when I did the film, it sounds naive, but I wasn’t so aware of the huge fan base that the franchise has, that I’ve now been able to discover. Scream and horror fans and people who love horror films are the best people ever, but I really naively went into it.

When fans did the math, it turned out that Amber did most of the killing in 2022's Scream, making her an especially lethal Ghostface. But Dewey's death was the most upsetting one in years, and clearly fans aren't letting Mikey Madison forget it.

While Scream VI didn't have the franchise's leading lady, Neve Campbell is officially back as Sidney for the developing seventh film. This will presumably help to make Dewey's absence easier for fans to handle. We'll just have to wait for more official casting news.

Scream 7 is currently set to arrive in theaters on February 27th, 2026. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.