Scream 7 Is Bringing Neve Campbell Back, And She Celebrated By Revealing The New Director

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels or reboots. The Scream franchise released two wildly successful movies, although franchise favorite Neve Campbell was noticeably missing from Scream VI. Well fear not horror fans, as Campbell recently confirmed she'll be back as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7. And she celebrated by revealing the film's new director.

While Scream VI made a ton of money, longtime fans had a hard time watching the movie without the franchise's leading lady. The upcoming horror movie was seemingly in jeopardy after director Christopher Landon dropped out, in addition to actresses Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. But the movie is still happening, and Neve Campbell's announcement on Instagram also revealed that OG Scream writer/ executive producer Kevin Williamson will be behind the camera as director. Check out her post below:

Do you hear that sound? It's generations of Scream fans cheering that final girl Sidney Prescott will return for the next installment of the beloved a slasher series. Not only is Scream 7 still happening but Kevin Williamson aka the writer of the original two movies will be directing.

While Williamson served as an executive producer for the last two movies (which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription), Scream 7 will be his first time directing an installment of the property. In her caption, Campbell revealed she's been hoping to see him in this role for years.

While the Radio Silence team aren't directing this time around, they'll be staying on as executive producers of the new sequel. This will also be exciting for fans like me, who were bummed when it was revealed they wouldn't be directing Scream 7.

This update is super exciting, although it will likely only increase rumors and theories about what might be coming with the next Scream movie. With Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega no longer expected to appear, there are a number of Scream legacy characters who fans would like to see return. Chief among them is Patrick Dempsey's Mark Kincaid, as he and Sidney are married and have a family in-universe. And since Dempsey returned to horror with Thanksgiving, it seems like the perfect time for him to finally return to Scream.

While we wait for more information about Scream 7's cast, there's a few other survivors that seem like obvious choices to appear in the new movie. Courteney Cox comes to mind first, as does Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed. And while the Core Four might be gone, fans would be shocked Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding didn't also return as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin.

Scream 7 doesn't currently have a release date. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.

