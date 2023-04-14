Will There Be A Scream 7? Everything We Know So Far

Rumors of the Scream movies spawning a seventh installment have been swirling around since even before Scream VI was released. However, now that the latest sequel to one of the greatest horror movies of all time has hit a franchise milestone as the first to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office and as the highest-grossing yet, Scream 7 is more likely to happen than ever.

So, that being said, how soon can we expect it, who from the cast might come back, and will Radio Silence be at the helm once again? Looks like we are getting a little too far ahead of ourselves. So, for now, let’s just focus on what we can say about Scream 7.

Has Scream 7 Been Officially Announced Yet?

The simple answer to this is no, the film has not been officially greenlit yet -- as of April 2023. As such, there is also no confirmed release date for Scream 7. Despite the box office success of Scream VI — the next installment of one of the greatest horror movie franchises is still far from becoming a reality and has yet to get the official greenlight from Paramount.

Radio Silence Has Hope For A Scream 7

Taking over the Scream franchise following Wes Craven’s passing with the 2022 fifth installment — simply titled Scream — was the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, which is comprised of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and producer Chad Villella. When the trio — also known for 2019’s instant horror-comedy classic, Ready or Not — was asked by Deadline at the Scream VI premiere about the potential for another sequel, Bettinelli-Olpin replied with this:

We hope. We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives.

Bettinelli-Olpin also told The Hollywood Reporter that he and the others are “not giving up” on another chance to work with Neve Campbell, who was absent from Scream VI following a contract dispute. As much as we would love to see another collaboration between Radio Silence and one of cinema’s top Scream Queens, there is one thing that may be an issue for Scream 7 to be their next project...

Radio Silence May Not Be Involved If Scream 7 Happens

As Deadline reported on April 11, 2023, Radio Silence have been tapped by Universal Studios to helm a new monster movie that was penned in part by the co-writer of the trio’s Scream movies, Guy Busick. The title of the upcoming horror movie has yet to be revealed, in addition to what the creature at the focus will be or when production on the movie begins. This otherwise exciting news, however, does raise the question of whether or not Radio Silence’s commitment to the creature feature will prevent them from being involved with Scream 7 (at least as directors) if the sequel is greenlit.

What The Cast Has Said About Scream 7

The surviving members of the Scream movies cast seem to know just as much as anyone else does in regards to the potential of Scream 7. However, the “Core Four” has picked their dream co-stars for the sequel — including Melissa Barrerra suggesting Salma Hayek should play her character’s mother when speaking with CinePop. Plus, Josh Segarra — a newcomer to the franchise who played Sam Carpenter’s boyfriend, Danny, in Scream VI — suggested the idea of perhaps doing Scream 7 as a musical, when talking to Inverse.

Considering the surprising amount of great musical horror comedy movies there have been, I would certainly be open to Segarra’s idea as a way to really change things up with the franchise for its seventh outing. Of course, once again, Scream 7 has to get confirmed first before the speculation can really begin. Until then, be sure to follow the rules and keep your eyes.