See This Roundup Up Of Teens Getting Yelled At, Going Wild And Getting Too Turnt At Minecraft Screenings

If you were expecting the recently released A Minecraft Movie to be a peaceful, pixelated stroll through your childhood nostalgia, think again. What’s happening in theaters right now can only be described as “teen pandemonium.” Screenings of the 2025 movie release are becoming the stuff of internet legend, as teens are apparently treating screenings of the video game adaptation like they’re at a stadium concert and, based on our roundup, the vibe is absolutely wild.

You don’t have to take our word for it—just check out the footage posted to X (formerly Twitter) by User @Unocrew224. The video, which you can see below, shows a packed theater where the audience cheers enthusiastically as the credits roll. It captures the premiere night energy... all for a pixelated sandbox game adaptation:

Crowd reaction to @Minecraft yesterday. It was awesome seeing these younger kids and teens have so much fun at the theatre! It reminded me of how going to the movies used to and should be! 👏🏼 @AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/MEvfQ40k7jApril 5, 2025

One scene, in particular, gets a ton of play, based on social media posts. The scene in question is the “Chicken Jockey” scene. In it, Jack Black’s character calls out “Chicken jockey!” as a blocky, undead gremlin rides into a boxing ring on a Minecraft chicken. This has become the rallying cry.

Audience member @CallMeCarsonYT shared a video from their time at the theater with the caption, “The Ideal Minecraft Movie Theater Reaction.” In the clip, the whole place goes wild with applause, just like that epic “Avengers Assemble” moment from Avengers: Endgame’s iconic ending battle. It’s honestly pretty crazy!

According to multiple posts across Reddit and X, screenings have been so loud and rowdy that some theaters have had to call the cops. One viral post described a moment where a packed theater reacted so violently to the chicken jockey reveal that a riot broke out. People were allegedly screaming, shaking each other, and losing it so hard that police were called to escort out the group that started it.

One moviegoer noted that the teenagers in their theater were loud, screaming, clapping, and quoting every line from the trailers as if they were at a Minecraft-themed Comic-Con.

Some theaters straight out banned teens. As X user @taliasupreme shared:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our movie theater had to ban kids and teens from the Minecraft movie without parental approval bc of how insane everyone was acting on opening day. Is this common everywhere or is it just here????

For some, the movie-going experience has been quite chaotic, reminiscent of another disastrous cultural event: Woodstock '99. As viewer @TopherSheerin pointed out, this moment in culture appears to be a bit of a catch-22:

The Minecraft movie is both revitalizing and undermining the theater industry. While it draws impressive audiences, it also attracts really unruly crowds. These teens are behaving like a bunch of wild frat kids at a Limp Bizkit concert during Woodstock '99!

Not all reactions were so extreme; some users took to social media to humorously share their thoughts about the film. For example, user @hzjoe03 posted a funny meme featuring Jack Black flying to the ground, with a caption referring to the movie as the “greatest movie of all time":

“First we mine, then we craft. Let’s Minecraft”When I heard this I knew I was watching the greatest movie of all time pic.twitter.com/ch2ORkqz6tApril 3, 2025

Based on these viral theater moments, one would assume that, split critical response aside, A Minecraft Movie must be fantastic. Not so fast. Do you remember the first reactions calling the flick "stupid"? Moviegoer @SebTalksTV had a hilarious take that seems to align with those early reactions, which you can see below, sharing an oh so appropriate Daredevil: Reborn gif:

“First we mine, then we craft. We Minecraft” my honest reaction pic.twitter.com/vqBbTe8OEZApril 4, 2025

Fellow Minecraft watcher @KarasawaMiko did not mince words, but did send a bit of a mixed signal, with their response to the film. They posted a video from the theater (big no-no, kids) with the caption:

Yeah, the Minecraft movie was pure cinema. When the creeper showed up some fucking kid yelled 'awwww mannn' 10/10, worst fucking thing I have ever seen in my life.

The Minecraft phenomenon is pretty widespread. And, though the flick may not be one of the best video game movies ever, it clearly resonates with younger audiences on some level. It’s such a bummer that it’s cranked up to an over-the-top level. Maybe they could chill out a bit before kids head to the theaters, you know?

A Minecraft Movie is now in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. While you're at it, check out our list of upcoming family-friendly movies that are coming out in the next few months!