A Minecraft Movie Has Screened, And The Same Word Keeps Coming Up In The First Reactions To Jack Black’s Game Adaptation
Prepare your pickaxes and shovels!
When you look at recent movies based on video games — things like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s — there’s been quite a bit of box office success from the fans who play them. Gamers everywhere are likely hoping the next big genre hit is coming soon on the 2025 movie calendar in A Minecraft Movie. The upcoming kids movie has screened, and as first reactions hit social media, I can’t help but notice that one word keeps popping up to describe the movie: Stupid.
Now, I don’t think when it comes to this movie that “stupid” is necessarily a bad thing — just take a look at the bonkers Minecraft trailer. Also considering A Minecraft Movie comes from director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), “stupid” sounds about right. John Dotson of The Cosmic Circus seems to think so, as he was genuinely amused by the movie that hits theaters April 4. Dotson writes:
Christopher Mills agrees, in as much as the critic calls the film “stupidly hilarious.” Jack Black leads the Minecraft cast list, and Mills says his co-stars really help to build up this world (with the exception of a couple who the critic feels were underutilized). The X (Twitter) reaction reads:
Zach Pope comments that with Jared Hess at the helm, was there really any question what kind of movie this would turn out to be? This is one fans are likely going to love and then love to revisit. Pope says:
Big Screen Berkan also thinks fans — particularly of the younger variety — will have a blast with this one, writing:
TomMCJL of Hollywood Handle notes that there are plenty of references for fans to discover, including a short but sweet tribute to the late YouTuber Technoblade, who was known for his Minecraft videos and passed away from cancer in 2022. Tom also praises the movie’s performances and writes:
Chris Gallardo also notes the references and says the upcoming video game movie has Jumanji vibes. In Gallardo’s words:
Nick Spake loves this director for this movie and says it works best when Jared Hess doesn’t try to replicate other mainstream films in the genre. A couple of cast members stick out to Spake, as he says:
MikeMoodGaming can’t wait for the movie’s official release to theaters and says fans are in for a good time:
Luckily for this fan and so many others, they won’t have to wait long. A Minecraft Movie hits the big screen on Friday, April 4, so be sure to reserve your seat, grab an adorable Minecraft popcorn bucket and have a stupidly good time.
