A Minecraft Movie Has Screened, And The Same Word Keeps Coming Up In The First Reactions To Jack Black’s Game Adaptation

News
By published

Prepare your pickaxes and shovels!

Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When you look at recent movies based on video games — things like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s — there’s been quite a bit of box office success from the fans who play them. Gamers everywhere are likely hoping the next big genre hit is coming soon on the 2025 movie calendar in A Minecraft Movie. The upcoming kids movie has screened, and as first reactions hit social media, I can’t help but notice that one word keeps popping up to describe the movie: Stupid.

Now, I don’t think when it comes to this movie that “stupid” is necessarily a bad thing — just take a look at the bonkers Minecraft trailer. Also considering A Minecraft Movie comes from director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), “stupid” sounds about right. John Dotson of The Cosmic Circus seems to think so, as he was genuinely amused by the movie that hits theaters April 4. Dotson writes:

One thing nobody will argue while watching A Minecraft Movie is whether Jared Hess had complete creative control over his own movie. it’s better than it has any right to be and delivers genuine laughs. It’s also unapologetically stupid.

Christopher Mills agrees, in as much as the critic calls the film “stupidly hilarious.” Jack Black leads the Minecraft cast list, and Mills says his co-stars really help to build up this world (with the exception of a couple who the critic feels were underutilized). The X (Twitter) reaction reads:

A Minecraft Movie in all honesty, is genuinely a stupidly hilarious adaptation of the sandbox video game that is Minecraft. It’s a film that explores how far imagination can go, and it feels like the perfect film for families to watch over the holiday. Jack Black has never felt more like Jack Black than with his portrayal of Steve. Jason Momoa, Sebastian Hansen, and Danielle Brooks really help craft this film and bring it together. Unfortunately, Jennifer Coolidge and Emma Myers feel wasted in comparison with their story arcs. Are the visuals the greatest? No. Is this an insanely fun time at the cinemas? Yes.

Zach Pope comments that with Jared Hess at the helm, was there really any question what kind of movie this would turn out to be? This is one fans are likely going to love and then love to revisit. Pope says:

A Minecraft Movie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie.

Big Screen Berkan also thinks fans — particularly of the younger variety — will have a blast with this one, writing:

Kids are going to love this movie, and the world is awesome. Some jokes are really really funny. Also Jennifer Coolidge steals the show every scene she's in.

TomMCJL of Hollywood Handle notes that there are plenty of references for fans to discover, including a short but sweet tribute to the late YouTuber Technoblade, who was known for his Minecraft videos and passed away from cancer in 2022. Tom also praises the movie’s performances and writes:

It's a Family Movie Built With Heart & Love That Plain & Simply, RULES! & delivers the laughs, thrills, action & even cheers to keep you more than engaged & looking forward at what's to come...stay for the credits. As well as delivering plenty of nods, love & appreciation to long term fans of the game, it's a film made to entertain fans of those both new & old who feel freedom & joy by escaping into their own overworld! 💥⚒️

Chris Gallardo also notes the references and says the upcoming video game movie has Jumanji vibes. In Gallardo’s words:

A Minecraft Movie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too!

Nick Spake loves this director for this movie and says it works best when Jared Hess doesn’t try to replicate other mainstream films in the genre. A couple of cast members stick out to Spake, as he says:

A Minecraft Movie is at its best when it’s a Jared Hess movie. When it’s trying to be The Lego Movie or Mario Movie, you get a made by committee feel. While not as innovative as the game, the movie is elevated by a funny cast, especially Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.

MikeMoodGaming can’t wait for the movie’s official release to theaters and says fans are in for a good time:

Just saw A Minecraft Movie. Absolutely FANTASTIC! Jason Momoa CARRIES! The most laugh out loud film of the year! Will definitely be seeing it again this April!

Luckily for this fan and so many others, they won’t have to wait long. A Minecraft Movie hits the big screen on Friday, April 4, so be sure to reserve your seat, grab an adorable Minecraft popcorn bucket and have a stupidly good time.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
ryan gosling in drive

32 Times A Movie’s Marketing Misdirected The Audience
Colman Domingo smiling in Sing Sing.

I Expected Sing Sing To Be Tremendous, But There's One Subtle Aspect That Hit Me Hard
Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show and Morris Chesnuut on Watson

CBS Finally Renewed Watson After Strong Premiere Ratings, And Now I See Why Morris Chestnut Is Grateful To Taylor Swift For ‘Showing Up’

See more latest
Most Popular
Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show and Morris Chesnuut on Watson
CBS Finally Renewed Watson After Strong Premiere Ratings, And Now I See Why Morris Chestnut Is Grateful To Taylor Swift For ‘Showing Up’
Mike Wolfe in grey shirt talking to camera in shop in American Pickers
‘It’s Been 20 Years Of My Life’ American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Reflects On History Show Taking First Big Hiatus, And Why He Signed On For Another TV Show In The Meantime
Jesse Garcia in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and Christopher Nolan talking about Tenet.
I Had To Ask Jesse Garcia About Filming Christopher Nolan's New Film The Odyssey, And I Was Not Disappointed: 'It's A Very Unique Experience'
Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) looks ahead on The Recruit
The Recruit Has Been Canceled, But Noah Centineo Got Refreshingly (And Frustratingly) Candid About Why So Many Netflix Shows Get Axed
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Hung Out After She Canceled Her Wedding, And An Insider Weighs In On What’s Going On Between The Two
Candace Cameron Bure on The Masked Singer.
‘What Is This Crazy Show?’ Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How Late Co-Star Bob Saget Impacted Her Decision To Join The Masked Singer
Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd in Death of a Unicorn
Jenna Ortega Roasting Paul Rudd Over His Sexiest Man Alive Honor During Death Of A Unicorn Interview Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I’m Loving It
Will Smith talks to Ashley Banks during her music practice at school in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air.
After Going Viral With Will Smith On TikTok, Fresh Prince’s Tatyana Ali Reveals The ‘Greatest’ Advice He’s Ever Given Her
Logan (Hugh Jackman) stands in the TVA in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine, while Charles Xavier tries to refute Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman Have Been Handing Off A Marvel Record, And The Avengers 5 Casting Reveal Ups The Ante Again
Katherine Heigl and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Katherine Heigl's Story About Trying To Not Get Denny Killed Off On Grey's Anatomy Went Viral On TikTok, And Fans Are Still Not Over It: ‘The End Game Sorry’