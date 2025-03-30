A Minecraft Movie Has Screened, And The Same Word Keeps Coming Up In The First Reactions To Jack Black’s Game Adaptation

When you look at recent movies based on video games — things like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s — there’s been quite a bit of box office success from the fans who play them. Gamers everywhere are likely hoping the next big genre hit is coming soon on the 2025 movie calendar in A Minecraft Movie. The upcoming kids movie has screened, and as first reactions hit social media, I can’t help but notice that one word keeps popping up to describe the movie: Stupid.

Now, I don’t think when it comes to this movie that “stupid” is necessarily a bad thing — just take a look at the bonkers Minecraft trailer. Also considering A Minecraft Movie comes from director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre), “stupid” sounds about right. John Dotson of The Cosmic Circus seems to think so, as he was genuinely amused by the movie that hits theaters April 4. Dotson writes:

One thing nobody will argue while watching A Minecraft Movie is whether Jared Hess had complete creative control over his own movie. it’s better than it has any right to be and delivers genuine laughs. It’s also unapologetically stupid.

Christopher Mills agrees, in as much as the critic calls the film “stupidly hilarious.” Jack Black leads the Minecraft cast list, and Mills says his co-stars really help to build up this world (with the exception of a couple who the critic feels were underutilized). The X (Twitter) reaction reads:

A Minecraft Movie in all honesty, is genuinely a stupidly hilarious adaptation of the sandbox video game that is Minecraft. It’s a film that explores how far imagination can go, and it feels like the perfect film for families to watch over the holiday. Jack Black has never felt more like Jack Black than with his portrayal of Steve. Jason Momoa, Sebastian Hansen, and Danielle Brooks really help craft this film and bring it together. Unfortunately, Jennifer Coolidge and Emma Myers feel wasted in comparison with their story arcs. Are the visuals the greatest? No. Is this an insanely fun time at the cinemas? Yes.

Zach Pope comments that with Jared Hess at the helm, was there really any question what kind of movie this would turn out to be? This is one fans are likely going to love and then love to revisit. Pope says:

A Minecraft Movie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie.

Big Screen Berkan also thinks fans — particularly of the younger variety — will have a blast with this one, writing:

Kids are going to love this movie, and the world is awesome. Some jokes are really really funny. Also Jennifer Coolidge steals the show every scene she's in.

TomMCJL of Hollywood Handle notes that there are plenty of references for fans to discover, including a short but sweet tribute to the late YouTuber Technoblade, who was known for his Minecraft videos and passed away from cancer in 2022. Tom also praises the movie’s performances and writes:

It's a Family Movie Built With Heart & Love That Plain & Simply, RULES! & delivers the laughs, thrills, action & even cheers to keep you more than engaged & looking forward at what's to come...stay for the credits. As well as delivering plenty of nods, love & appreciation to long term fans of the game, it's a film made to entertain fans of those both new & old who feel freedom & joy by escaping into their own overworld! 💥⚒️

Chris Gallardo also notes the references and says the upcoming video game movie has Jumanji vibes. In Gallardo’s words:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Minecraft Movie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too!

Nick Spake loves this director for this movie and says it works best when Jared Hess doesn’t try to replicate other mainstream films in the genre. A couple of cast members stick out to Spake, as he says:

A Minecraft Movie is at its best when it’s a Jared Hess movie. When it’s trying to be The Lego Movie or Mario Movie, you get a made by committee feel. While not as innovative as the game, the movie is elevated by a funny cast, especially Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge.

MikeMoodGaming can’t wait for the movie’s official release to theaters and says fans are in for a good time:

Just saw A Minecraft Movie. Absolutely FANTASTIC! Jason Momoa CARRIES! The most laugh out loud film of the year! Will definitely be seeing it again this April!

Luckily for this fan and so many others, they won’t have to wait long. A Minecraft Movie hits the big screen on Friday, April 4, so be sure to reserve your seat, grab an adorable Minecraft popcorn bucket and have a stupidly good time.