Seth Rogen Responded After Superbad Was Determined By Experts To Be The 'Funniest' Movie Of All Time

Superbad is a modern classic, with many fans fondly remembering the coming-of-age comedy and its introduction to some of this generation’s biggest comedy stars. Superbad is hilarious, and launched a slew of other raunchy comedies with the same creative team like Forgetting Sarah Marshall, This Is The End, and Knocked Up. While certainly a fan favorite, a recent metric showed that Superbad may actually be the funniest movie of all time, and writer and star Seth Rogen had a great response.

OnBuy Movies recently had a team of experts compile data using IMDB ratings and reviews. They took the top 125 highest rated films listed under the comedy genre and used the reviews containing words most synonymous with “funny” to determine which film audiences thought was the funniest. It's an interesting metric to use, and not an exact science considering anybody can write an IMDB review and it doesn’t account for bias. However, this metric determined that based on the criteria, 2007’s Superbad was crowned the funniest movie. An Instagram report releasing the outcome went viral.

The results caught the attention of many, including Seth Rogen, who penned the film with his writing and producing partner, Evan Goldberg. The film, directed by Greg Mottola, is based on Rogen and Goldberg's high school experiences and was a passion project for the duo. In the film, Rogen plays one of the cops who shows a high school student with a fake ID a fun night out after believing he was of age. The Pineapple Express star has always expressed his pride in the film, and even commented on the expert results, saying:

You bet your fucking ass it is

Superbad was a raunchy high school movie from the point-of-view of teenage boys about to head off to college. The film was a hit, and for a while, ideas for a Superbad 2 were circulating. That never ended up happening, but the cast has talked endlessly about their experiences shooting the comedy in the years following. Fans still seem to be intrigued by the R-rated romp, as the DVD commentary from the 2007 film recently went viral.

Whether or not Superbad is the funniest movie of all time remains up for debate. Comedy is subjective, so I doubt any metric would be able to say definitively what movie is overly the funniest. However, Superbad has remained a mainstay favorite for many, even though Rogen probably couldn’t have written the film today. It is responsible for a lot of the raunchy comedies that ended up being box office hits in the years following, and made actors like Jonah Hill, Bill Hader and Emma Stone comedy darlings. Funniest or not, it's incredibly well loved and iconic.

You can revisit the hilarity of Superbad now by renting it now on Amazon. Fans of Seth Rogen can also check out the other great films from the This Is The End star. You should also look through the other comedy movies like Superbad that earned their R-ratings.