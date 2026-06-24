Seth Rogen Has A New Comedy Coming, And I Was Shook At How Good Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Is

Seth Rogen has been bringing the comedy in a big way for over two decades, but over the past year he’s really stood out in a new way, setting Emmy records with The Studio, not to mention The Muppet Show TV special he delighted us with this year. Next up he’ll appear in The Invite, which Olivia Wilde both directs and stars in, and as reviews hit ahead of its release on the 2026 movie calendar, I’m surprised to see it sporting a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score (as of this writing).

Is it shocking to me that Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogen, Edward Norton and Penélope Cruz are capable of such a rating? Not at all, but scores this high are hard to come by these days for any filmmaking ensemble. Even the critically lauded Toy Story 5 is ranked lower than The Invite at 92%. The year’s biggest shocker Obsession, which is doing unprecedented things at the box office, has 94%. So if that’s the bar that’s been set, what exactly do The Invite reviews say?

Alex Godfrey of Empire rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, warning that it’s not a date movie. As tense and funny as it is, The Invite is also “a sad, incisive, brilliantly drawn study of a failing marriage.” The critic says:

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It’s a tonal tightrope, keeping things tense and often upsetting while never forgetting that it’s a comedy — there are lots of LOLs. Here and there it is a little overcooked, the dialogue working a little too hard, and it can be zanier than necessary. Regardless, there’s a real naturalism to the back and forths, the dynamic between everybody working wonders, with much overlapping dialogue and seemingly improvised ripostes. And, vicious as it is, the light finds its way in.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives it a B+, saying that Olivia Wilde is fully in control here, balancing the big laughs from the awkward dinner party teased in the trailer with the heartbreaking moments, all while surprising the audience at every turn. Erbland cannot overstate how much fun it is to watch The Invite in a crowded theater, so please, she says: Accept this invite. The critic continues:

Why have Hawk [Norton] and Pina [Cruz] come to this ill-fated dinner? Why does Angela [Wilde] want them there so badly? Why can’t Joe [Rogen] even pretend to be a decent host? Eh, well, you can probably guess, just based on what we know of the two couples — miserable marrieds, sexually adventures strangers, etc. — but Jones and McCormack’s script has lots of fun getting there, with Wilde’s zippy direction and core foursome working their way through a comedy of manners that eventually feels like a comedy of errors.

Joey Magidson of Awards Radar says that “Olivia Wilde directs the hell out of” the upcoming A24 movie, giving a talky comedy a real visual style. It’s smart and profound but also “a laugh riot.” The quartet of actors are doing top-tier work, Magidson says, rating The Invite 3.5 out of 4 stars and writing:

Too often, a sex comedy is treated as low art. Comedy on the whole can be a genre that suffers as such, but when things get a bit raunchy, you rarely see the work have even the slightest air of prestige. The fact that The Invite is being treated as such is just one of the many reasons that this film is set apart from the pack. From the excellent acting to the strong visuals, not to mention an impeccable screenplay, this is one of the better crafted and performed movies of the year, regardless of genre. Not only is it perfect summer counter-programming, it’s just a 2026 highlight overall.

Siddhant Adlakha of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, praising Olivia Wilde’s achievement and joining other critics in saying it’s one of the best of the year. Adlakha’s review of The Invite reads:

Despite its noncommittal destination, The Invite makes for a nerve-racking journey for much of its runtime. With fine-tuned performances at her disposal, including her own, Wilde reclaims the title of director with ferocity and vigor, carving a stylized piece of cinema from a story that could’ve so easily been straightforward and simple in its telling. Instead, it becomes an entertaining mirror of romantic disillusionment in middle age and one of the more enjoyable adult dramas out of Hollywood this year.

Several of the reviews I’ve read had small quibbles, particularly with The Invite’s third act, but because the critics find the overall product so impressive, they’re willing to overlook some things. Jacob Oller of AV Club is a tad less forgiving, giving the movie a B-, writing:

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[The Invite is] both pleased with itself and unsure when enough is enough. The crosstalk between the couples often devolves into Apatowian shouting, which further devolves into earnest soul-baring—all of which is drawn-out and mistrustful of its mature audience, which in turn undermines confident performances deploying hilarious facial expressions and enjoyably off-putting sleaze. When it turns into a therapy session, at first in broad strokes before shifting even more towards the literal, the ensuing schmaltz neutralizes any lingering acidic charm.

Despite the critiques from the AV Club critic, however, he says Olivia Wilde’s directorial control of her ensemble keeps the awkward dinner party moving through its clunkier courses.

After reading Olivia Wilde’s comments on how sex is portrayed in movies — and her promise that The Invite would be “irreverent” and “playful” — I was expecting the “fun” but possibly not the depth that critics say her direction brings to the movie.

I’m definitely interested in checking out this highly rated film, and we don’t have long to wait, as The Invite hits theaters on Friday, June 26.