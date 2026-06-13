That Time Eric Andre Bombed In Front Of Eddie Murphy, So He Looped Around Ted Sarandos' House And Tried Again
if at first you don't succeed...take a lap and try again.
Eric Andre is not unknown in Hollywood by any means. The Balls Up actor has a flourishing comedy career, leading his own self-titled show on Adult Swim for over a decade, and is now starring in the new Netflix movie Little Brother opposite John Cena, set to release on Netflix on June 26. However, no matter how famous you get, there is always that one person who will still leave you speechless. For Andre, that person was Eddie Murphy and, apparently, the Bad Trip actor bombed so bad in front of the SNL legend that he had to loop around the Ted Sarandos' house to try again
Apparently, according to Jimmy Kimmel, who interviewed Andre on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, this has become somewhat of a famous story among comedians. As Andre tells it, the who’s who of comedy were invited to a party at the Netflix CEO’s house, and Eddie Murphy was there. Here was THE comedy legend, a savior of Saturday Night Live and the star behind classic comedy movies like Coming to America, The Nutty Professor and Beverly Hills Cop. So of course, Andre had to muster up the courage to introduce himself to Murphy, but stage fright got the best of him:
I can’t really blame Andre for being so starstruck. Murphy has been the blueprint for many comedians' dream. He was a stand out on Saturday Night Live and then immediately transitioned into a wildly successful comedy movie star, leading some of the best movies of the ‘80s, like Trading Places and 48 Hrs.
Listen, I get it. Even celebrities have their own idols they look up to. As a comedian though, you have one job, to perform under pressure. Something I’m sure Andre has learned from many years of stand up is that a laugh is not just given. You have to earn it, even if it means bombing and starting over again, which is exactly what the 2 Broke Girls actor boldly did:
This was the second chance of a lifetime, and with such a high-profile guest such as Murphy, there wasn’t going to be a third chance, at least not that same night. Thankfully, Andre felt a little more prepared this time around and, so when Letterman lofted him a set up, the Disenchantment actor dunked it:
Man, what an assist from the late night host! And, like any seasoned comedian, Andre nailed the punchline. It didn’t have to be this elaborate story or detailed joke. In the end, it was Andre’s natural charm and energy that won a laugh from Murphy, and I can imagine the Jackass Forever actor feeling on top of the world.
Perhaps we will even see Eddie Murphy and Eric Andre star in a movie together one day, and I hope that happens. But, until then, be sure to check out Little Brother with a Netflix subscription when it hits the streaming service on June 26.
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