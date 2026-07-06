Seth Rogen And Pharrell Williams Had A Tense Exchange Over His Lion King Singing At A Dinner Party

Seth Rogen entertained audiences alongside the cast of The Lion King live-action remake and in its prequel, Mufasa. The fan-favorite Canadian actor took on the role of the lovable warthog, Pumbaa, who takes in Simba with his best friend, Timon. Believe it or not, there was actually a bit of behind-the-scenes tension regarding the comedian's singing work on the film. And Rogen recently recalled having a touchy exchange with Pharrell Williams during a dinner party stemming from that creative issue.

For context, Grammy winner Pharrell Williams produced five of The Lion King remake's songs, and three of them were sung by Seth Rogen. The actor lent his pipes to “Hakuna Matata,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Rogen has been honest about being stressed over his singing for the movie due to apparently frustrating his vocal coach, who was none other than Williams himself.

While discussing his 2026 movie schedule entry -- The Invite -- with EW , Rogen told his co-star, Olivia Wilde, that the "Happy" singer wasn't pleased with the frustration comments he'd made. What resulted was the following situation:

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I was at a dinner and I had made The Lion King movie. And I sing in the movie, and I had been doing interviews. And I had been talking about how Pharrell Williams got really frustrated with my singing. And then I was at a dinner and Pharrell was there and he was like, ‘Hey, I don’t like how you suggest that I got frustrated with your singing.’ And I was like, ‘You did.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t like you suggesting that I feel frustration.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re feeling it right now, Pharrell. It’s happening. It’s happening at this dinner.’

It should be clarified that Rogen seems mostly jovial when discussing the situation. What's fair to say is that there are two sides to a story, and Rogen was simply telling his account of the situation. Clearly, Williams had a different take on the matter, though. Of course, we won't take a side here but, in general, it's worth mentioning that creative-based discussions can certainly yield passionate debates.

In terms of Seth Rogen’s actually performance in The Lion King, I think he was perfectly cast for the role of Pumbaa. The beloved warthog is known for being funny, jolly, and laid-back and, in plenty of Rogen's best movies , he effortlessly exudes those very characteristics. It was no wonder the Freaks and Geeks actor found his voiceover role to be his “most naturalistic” performance . As for his singing, I felt like Rogen put a lot of his own trademark comedic personality into each song, which was a 5/5 in my book.