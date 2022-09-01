Shia LaBeouf Lands His Next Movie Role As He Opens Up About Don’t Worry Darling And His Personal Life

Shia LaBeouf’s current appearances in the news cycle have seen the controversial actor trying to make amends on several personal fronts. Part of those efforts have also tied into his supposed dismissal from Don’t Worry Darling , a production that LaBeouf claims to have voluntarily walked away from. In the midst of all of this new activity, LaBeouf has actually landed his next movie role. What’s even more surprising is that it’s teamed him with some heavy hitters in the industry, including legendary director Francis Ford Coppola and a cast of notables.

As per Giant Freaking Robot ’s previous reporting, the former Transformers franchise star has found his next gig in Coppola’s passion project, Megalopolis. More recently confirmed by THR , LaBeouf will be joining Adam Driver, Jason Schwartzman and Nathalie Emmanuel, among others, in this impressive cast. According to a synopsis snagged by the latter publication, here’s what Megalopolis is all about:

The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.

Megalopolis is an ambitious, $100 million independent movie that Francis Ford Coppola has been talking about making for some time. So casting Shia LaBeouf is a move that has caught eyes, especially as he’s tried to own up to the wrong he’s done in the past. Most recently, LaBeouf admitted to fabricating Honey Boy’s parental abuse narrative during his recent interview with actor/podcaster Jon Bernthal.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf has also found religion , a development he claims helped him save himself through initially trying to save his career with his upcoming project, Padre Pio. On the other side of the coin, the actor’s personal and professional process has resurfaced previous allegations and legal proceedings from the recent past.

Towards the end of 2020, artist FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf , which included claims of various types of abuse, including, but not limited to, sexual battery and animal abuse. Controversy continues to surround LaBeouf, with his efforts to settle his past also present in the grand calculus of things.

How the public will ultimately see Shia LaBeouf's efforts to rehabilitate his image is yet to be seen. The future is also vague for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, as the film is currently without dates specified for production or release. We’ll have to wait and see what happens on both fronts as they develop.