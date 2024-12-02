I’m Shook One Of The Best Movies Of 2024 Is About Picking A Pope, But I’m Happy It’s Streaming Now

I’m still in the middle of trying to arrange my list of the best 2024 movie releases , which partially means I need to play catch up with films I’ve missed. As a result, I'm also thinking back on some of my favorites from earlier in the calendar, including director Edward Berger’s well-reviewed Conclave . Right now, I’m not only still pleasantly surprised that this flick, which has been considered one of the best films of this year, is about electing a new pope, but I’m also pleased that it’s now streaming for all to rent.

One good reason for my pleasure in streaming the film is because it makes my job a bit easier, since heading to the movies is the only other option to revisit the Ralph Fiennes-starring drama. While I don’t have a problem with going to my local theater, there are other pictures I need to catch up with that are solely on the big screen. Case in point: Mr. Fiennes will be returning to our local multiplexes this weekend with the epic adventure The Return, and that’s a title I’m seriously looking to catch before the year is out.

Before anyone asks, my fandom of the James Bond movies isn’t the only reason I enjoy Ralph Fiennes’ work. I’ve regarded him as a consummate professional for some time, as his resume has quite a vastly impressive span outside of playing M and Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. So, when the first trailers for Conclave were cropping up, that was the first vote cast in this film's favor.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Throw in a supporting cast that includes Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, not to mention a show-stopping, supporting performance from Isabella Rossellini, and you’ve got a lot of fuel for what becomes an intriguing mystery about who really deserves to be the head of the Catholic Church.

Yeah, I didn’t expect to say those words either, or with such enthusiasm. But, if you’ve experienced Conclave’s ending , then you more than likely know where that hype is coming from. You might be tempted to think that this adaptation of author Robert Harris’ thrilling drama is a stuffy affair, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Above all else, Conclave is a riveting film about faith that can also apply to the secular world. Centered around Fiennes’ Cardinal Thomas Lawrence as he wrestles with his role in the eponymous papal conclave, the film sees him engaging that matter through faith in religious dogma, as well as our fellow humans. As stellar performances round out the cast, and some well deserved comparisons to Mean Girls start to come to pass, you’ll never be bored with this pot-boiling saga.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

One final reason I think I’m in love with Conclave is the fact that writer Peter Straughan adapted the novel for the screen. Alongside his late, wife Bridget O'Connor, Straughan wrote one of the best Cold War movies ever , the 2011 version of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. In short, Straughan knows how to attack tales that are limited in setting but endless in scope. Frankly, if that last piece of information doesn’t hammer home why I think this latest movie has found an audience, then just take a leap of faith and watch it anyway. You’ll be thankful that you had.

For those of you wanting to watch the religion-centric flick at home, know that you can stream the awards season contender, through rental or purchase on PVOD. However, you’re probably going to have to wait until 2025 to actually see the movie through subscription streaming service and, more than likely, you’ll likely need a Peacock subscription when it does land.

That being said, Conclave will also be available on physical media starting December 17th. No matter how you watch it though, I highly recommend you do. Not only do you want to avoid spoilers on this movie, but you’re going to want to be in the conversation when and if it starts making the awards circuit rounds. And, if there’s anything this movie has no shortage of, it’s enlightening talking points.