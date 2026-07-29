One Ted Lasso Cast Member 100% Dropped Her Shopping While Finding Out She'd Landed Season 4

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It sounds like these new Ted Lasso stars couldn't BELIEVE it.

From left to right: Brendan Hunt not facing the camera, while Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds look backward and toward the camera in Ted Lasso. Women are running around them.
(Image credit: Apple TV)