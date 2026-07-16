How Hard Was It To Convince Zendaya To Join Shrek 5 After Banging Out 5 Projects This Year?
How hard was it to sell this to her?
All year, we’ve been talking a lot about how Zendaya is ruling the 2026 movie schedule with four major releases. However, her work this year doesn’t stop there, as she also dropped the final season of Euphoria on the 2026 TV schedule. So, she’s ready for a break. However, next year, she’ll release a huge project: Shrek 5. With all that in mind, I can’t help but wonder: How hard was it for her to say yes to this animated movie when she had five other major projects in the works?
It was announced that Zendaya would join the cast of Shrek 5 in early 2025, and we’ll finally get to see her character in action when the film premieres in theaters on June 30, 2027. Before then, the Euphoria star will release three more movies. However, all that work didn’t stop her from quickly saying yes to this new Shrek installment, as she told ET:
The first Shrek movie came out in 2001 (you can stream it now with a Peacock subscription), and Zendaya was about 5 years old at that time. Like many of us (myself included), she literally grew up with these movies, as Shrek 2 came out in 2004 and the other two sequels followed in 2007 and 2010, respectively. So, I totally get why this was such an easy yes for her.
I mean, who wouldn’t want to join this iconic cast that’s led by Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy? As Zendaya implied, they’re legends. So, joining this ensemble was a no-brainer.
However, I can’t help but wonder if her workload played into this decision. As I said, Zendaya has been a busy bee in 2026. So far, she’s released The Drama and the final season of Euphoria (which you can stream with an HBO Max subscription). The Odyssey literally just hit theaters, and then she’ll premiere Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 and Dune: Part Three on December 18.
Without a doubt, she’s part of some of this year’s biggest and most anticipated releases. So, I’d get it if she needed a break. Luckily, she’ll be able to take one soon. Even though Shrek 5 is on the docket, she still will be able to get some downtime in, as she explained when the outlet asked her about her plans for her time off:
Zendaya has mentioned taking a break before, so this isn’t a surprise. And she totally deserves it too. Five projects is a lot; the fact that they’re all very big deals makes it even wilder that she’s done all this in 2026. Then, add on the fact that Shrek 5 comes out in a year, and it’s hard to comprehend how she juggles it all.
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However, as she said, she wouldn’t change a thing, and I know there are many of us who can’t wait to see every project she releases. So, now, to see her on the big screen, make sure to catch The Odyssey in theaters. After that, you can catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune: Part Three. Then, get ready for Shrek 5, because if Zendaya immediately said yes to it, you better believe I’ll be seated in the theater the day that movie comes out.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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