Of Course, The Rock Used The Jumanji Trailer To Prank 'Lil Toot Toot' Kevin Hart
News
By Ryan LaBee
Published
One last trip into Jumanji means at least a few more months of these two annoying each other.
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Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have spent so many years roasting each other that a new Jumanji trailer without some collateral jabbing would feel incomplete. Sure enough, Johnson used the rollout for the 2026 movie release of Jumanji: Open World, their final entry in the franchise, to introduce yet another nickname for his co-star: “Lil Toot Toot.”
The blockbuster movie star shared a promotional video on Instagram ahead of the trailer premiere, captioning it “Shut up lil’ Toot Toot” before directing fans to the evening’s Jumanji livestream with Hart,