So Much For Zendaya Sitting At Home After Spider-Man. She Just Landed A New Gig

Zendaya was in swift competition with Anne Hathaway for most movies of the year. While Hathaway had five, and Zendaya is behind by only one, with four hitting the 2026 movie release schedule : The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three. Not to mention she had the (divisive) final season of Euphoria also hit HBO this year. Up to this point, I was under the impression that Zendaya might take some time to rest for a while but, apparently, she's already been busy with something else.

It’s not another film or TV role that Zendaya's