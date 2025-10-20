Silver Linings Playbook Will Forever Be One Of My Favorite Movies, Especially Because Of Its Representation Of Bipolar Disorder

There are only two movies that I would consider “perfect,” and those two movies are Marty, which I've already written about, and Silver Linings Playbook.

That said, while I quite recently gushed over Marty, it's been a while since I gushed over Silver Linings Playbook, and I think I should again since I consider it one of the best romantic comedies of all time. However, while I could talk all day about the screenplay, acting, and directing, the thing that I want to focus on today is the insightful representation of bipolar disorder.

Because at the heart of this film is people struggling (and in many ways, succeeding) against a variety of disorders, which I’ll get into later. But first, let’s talk about Bradley Cooper’s character, Pat Solitano. Because guess what…

I KNOW People Like Pat

I don’t have bipolar disorder, so I can only imagine the high highs, and the low lows. But, I do know people who have been diagnosed with it, and I think this film does a good job of capturing what it might feel like.

Pat, you see, has just recently left a mental health facility since he violently attacked his ex-wife’s lover months prior. He’s taken in by his parents, one of whom (Pat Sr., played by Robert De Niro) likely has OCD, given his intense fixation on the Philadelphia Eagles. In that way, Silver Linings Playbook is not only about bipolar disorder, but also about living with mental illness in general.

But, back to Pat. Over the years, I’ve known friends who could be amped up beyond belief (Sometimes to the extent that it’s been difficult to hang out with them since I couldn’t match their energy level), only to disappear for months. When I would actually be a good friend and check in on them, some have told me that they “just didn’t have the energy” to see anybody for a while.

I didn’t understand this at first, but two brave friends actually told me that they were bipolar, and how they dealt with it. In retrospect, I see some of Pat’s tendencies in my friends (especially when it comes to taking medication), and even though I don’t know how accurate the film is, I do appreciate that it makes a solid effort to understand.

I Think The Film Also Does A Great Job Of Showing How Debilitating Bipolar Disorder Can Be

As I mentioned earlier, I don’t have bipolar disorder, but I have suffered from panic attacks, so I at least understand the feeling of having no control with a heart that won't stop racing. Pat is a man who’s suffering, but he’s trying to see the good in everything (Hence the title). That said, it’s hard, and his bipolar disorder isn’t helping.

His therapist, Cliff Patel (Anupam Kher) is trying to get him to stay on his medication, but Pat doesn’t want to because he doesn’t feel the same when he’s on it, which is something I’ve heard people say with all kinds of disorders and disabilities, including ADHD. But, the thing is, Pat thinks he can live with his disorder if he just tries his hardest, which is not necessarily how it works, especially when there are brain chemicals involved.

So, Pat continues to struggle, which I think is very realistic. When he hits bouts of depression, he seems to think that it just relates to missing his ex-wife, when there’s actually much more going on in his brain. For instance, when he has one of his manic episodes, it seems like he thinks it’s just because of something he read, but there’s actually so much more going on within him, and he’s struggling to reconcile that.

Which is why I think this movie succeeds, since it shows a man who has a hard time admitting to himself that his mood shifts aren’t necessarily his fault, and that feels very real.

The Movie Doesn't Shy Away From How Parents Might Deal With Children With Bipolar Disorder

A lot of people associate Robert De Niro with Martin Scorsese, and for good reason. However, whenever anybody says that Robert De Niro only acts a single way, I always ask, “But have you seen him in Silver Linings Playbook?”

Because De Niro doesn't play a tough guy in SLP. Instead, he plays a concerned father (and one who is absolutely obsessed with the Philadelphia Eagles). In truth, Pat is likely correct when he diagnoses his father with having OCD tendencies, but at the same time, the father has his own child to worry about in the story. As does his poor mother (Jacki Weaver), who has to deal with her son's issues, as well as her husband's.

That said, I think the film does a great job of showing how parents might deal with an adult son with bipolar disorder, as they do it with gentle care. They might be frustrated with Pat, but they try their best not to show it. And, that's because they’re not sure how he might react since they're aware that they're dealing with somebody who himself might not know where his emotions might take him.

The film doesn't shy away from the kind of struggles that parents might go through with bipolar children. But, that's not all…

The Film Also Doesn't Shy Away From What It Might Be Like To Be In A Relationship With Someone Who Has Bipolar Disorder

While it wasn’t on our list of movies that were as good (or better) than the book, I would like to add Silver Linings Playbook to that list, since I read Matthew Quick’s excellent novel, and I do think it's “as good” as the film. In the novel, Tiffany (played by Jennifer Lawrence), is actually about Pat’s age, though still a widow. This kind of changes the way that their relationship is presented in the book and in the film.

That said, what is similar is that Tiffany also seems to be suffering from a disorder in both the novel and the film, and I’ve read that it could possibly be borderline personality disorder. This is important, since the film shows what it might be like to be in a relationship with somebody who has a disorder.

Pat's ex-wife, Nikki, left Pat due to having to deal with his mood swings (and his violence against her lover), and while Nikki is made out to be “the bad guy” due to the fact that we like Pat, you kind of get how draining it must have been living with Pat, which again feels very real.

At the end of the film, Pat finds love with Tiffany, and we feel good about it, but we don't get to see what effect their personal disorders might have on each other long-term, but we're rooting for them all the same.

Overall, It's A Brilliant Movie With A Protagonist We Don't Often See In Modern Movies

Is Silver Linings Playbook a sports movie? In a sense, I guess it is given how big a role the Eagles play in the film. Is it a romantic comedy? Well, yeah, of course. It’s both funny and romantic at times. Is it a drama? Definitely, as it also gets very dramatic.

The point I'm making though is that SLP is many things. But, what I like most about it is the protagonist, Pat, as we don't see characters like him often. In fact, we don't see unvarnished movies about living with disorders often, either.

Which is why I still find myself thinking about (and watching) SLP all these years later. Like I said, I think it's “perfect,” and I don't use that word lightly.

But, what do you think? Do you also love Silver Linings Playbook? I'd love to hear your thoughts.