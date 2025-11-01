I Went Into Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere For The Music, But I Was More Taken Aback By Its Honesty About Depression

Ever since I first heard about Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, I knew this was a music biopic that I had to see. As a long-time fan of Bruce Springsteen, specifically his 1982 album Nebraska (the focal point of the 2025 movie), I had a feeling this was going to be an in-depth and intense deep dive into the man behind tracks like “Nebraska,” “Highway Patrolman,” and “My Father’s House.”

Though I went into the movie to see how star Jeremy Allen White and writer/director Scott Cooper would bring out the stories behind those haunting tracks, I left the theater taken aback by the honest and way-too-real depiction of depression. Not only did this side of the movie elevate Deliver Me From Nowhere with its highly personal and relatable tale, but it also left me with a far greater appreciation for Springsteen and everything he’s endured…

I Didn’t Expect A Brutally Honest Depiction Of Depression

Anyone who’s seen Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, or at least has followed the critical response, is aware that this isn’t your standard music biopic. I was fully aware of that going into the movie, but what I didn’t expect was a brutally honest depiction of depression and how it can affect even the biggest of rock stars. I don’t mean this negatively, as telling this side of the story and not holding back in the approach was incredibly powerful and oddly uplifting. Watching one of the biggest rock stars in American history push through a confusing, emotional, and isolating time in his life and coming out on the other side was just something else.

If anything, I’m somewhat ashamed of being ignorant of this side of Bruce Springsteen’s history, as I honestly had no idea he had battled depression for so long. Maybe, just maybe, this could start a conversation for others who have been afraid to open up about their mental health. It’s a cliche at this point, but talking about our feelings can be the best medicine.

As Someone Who’s Battled Depression For Years, This Cut Deep

I have been open about my battles with depression over the years, and I’ve talked about everything from depictions of mental health in Spider-Man movies to something like Sometimes I Think About Dying triggering a long-buried memory. Well, you can add Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere to that list of movies that rocked me to my core, because this incredible biopic cut deep.

Without giving too much away, there are scenes throughout Bruce’s journey that were so relatable, so realistic, that I was on the verge of tears, remembering some dark nights not knowing what was going on or how I’d make it through. Shattered relationships, broken promises, being granted the ability to disappear completely, it was all just so much. Though hard to handle at times, I feel as if I’m better off having seen this.

I’m interested to see how Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is remembered in the months, years, and decades to come, both in terms of the music and conversations about depression. Until then, I’m going to dust off the tattered copy of Nebraska I’ve carried around over the years and listen to the haunting, echoey sounds of that gut-wrenching title track.