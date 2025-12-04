Rachel Zegler Really Just Wore The Perfect Little Black Dress For Winter

If there’s anyone who knows how to step out in style at all times of the year, it’s a celebrity. Luckily, 2025 movie star Rachel Zegler is never without a reason to show off a number of amazing looks year-round, with the singer/actress recently taking some time out of her busy schedule to attend an event that saw her wear a little black dress that’s perfect for winter.

How Did Rachel Zegler’s Winter Black Dress Look?

Rachel Zegler has quickly become one of our fastest-rising leading ladies, and as that ascension has taken place, she’s also upped her fashion game so that her style is befitting that of a Hollywood star. The duck-like Snow White lead recently came to play and showed just how unbothered she is by all the ongoing criticism surrounding her when attending the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting at the Michael Kors store in the famed location.

It’s been quite chilly lately, but instead of delivering a fully bundled-up look for the occasion, the actress (who’s gotten support this year from her West Side Story director, Steven Spielberg) stepped out in an adorable little black dress/jacket combo that’s perfect for winter. Just look:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images))

I don’t know about you, but winter always seems to catch me off guard as I’m enjoying my gently cozy sweater days. This means that I can suddenly find myself searching for my serious “it’s f@$king winter” coat instead of putting together calmly orchestrated cold-weather outfits. Not so for the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star. Oh, no. There is zero about this cute ‘fit that seems rushed.

The details on her dress and jacket don’t appear to be floating around just yet, but my guess is that she’s likely sporting Michael Kors, seeing as how the event took place at the designer’s store. As you see, she opted for a simple, all-black look of a sleeveless minidress, stockings (which I honestly didn’t think anyone wore anymore), and a furry jacket that seems to be well-insulated on the inside to help keep the winter weather from dulling Zegler’s ready-to-party mood.

This is exactly the type of understated glam that would be great for a holiday party, and while she’s shown off her love of the little black party dress before, this one does seem special because of how showy it isn’t. As mentioned, the Evita lead (who got a standing ovation from her “dad” Pedro Pascal when he attended opening night) is always on point when it comes to her focus on fashion.

She’s done everything from method dressing as Katniss for her Hunger Games movie and turning heads while nodding at Snow’s fairytale adventures, to doing a sheer dress with lavender lingerie and showing off underboob over the years, so we know we can expect a wealth of good fashion from the star for years to come, whatever the season.