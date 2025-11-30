I Rewatched Materialists, And There's One Line That Has Me Thinking A Lot About My Own Life
This one just stuck with me.
Despite so many people having problems with Materialists, Celine Song’s anti-romantic comedy about a New York matchmaker trying to find love in the Big Apple, I’ve always stood by it. So, when I remembered that one of my favorite releases from the 2025 movie schedule was streaming with an HBO Max subscription, I decided to give it another watch. No surprise here, but I loved it just as much the second time around.
One of my favorite things about revisiting a movie is that I can catch moments or lines I might have missed the first time around. In the case of Materialists, it was a single line near the end of the movie where Chris Evans’ John opens up to Lucy in a way that has me thinking a whole lot about my own life.
The Scene Where John Talks About Knowing Why He And Lucy Wouldn’t Work Just Kills Me
To be honest with you all, I forgot about the scene near the end of Materialists where John and Lucy have an intense conversation after crashing some random wedding. What starts as a fun getaway and rekindling of a flame long believed to have gone out turns into a heartbreaking revelation where the struggling actor admits that he thinks he’s not good enough for her lifestyle or her desires in life.
Despite still being madly in love with Lucy, even after all these years and the terrible way they broke up, John admitting that he doesn’t think they could work out is utterly heartbreaking. Going from talking about seeing wrinkles, grey hair, and children that look like her, whenever he pictures Lucy, to admitting money will always be a problem just killed me in every way imaginable.
However, there’s a single line following that moment that got me thinking even more…
The Line Where He Talks About Imposter Syndrome Is Especially Relatable
After pretty much telling Lucy that he’s always loved her and always will, no matter what, John says a line that’s been sticking with me ever since revisiting the movie, particularly because it’s just so damn relatable. After calling himself a beggar for his ex, the theater actor and cater waiter touches on imposter syndrome and says why she shouldn’t be with him in the most honest yet heartbreaking way:
As someone who’s battled imposter syndrome for years, the whole “because someone told him he was good at it once” line at the end of the scene resonated so much. There are times when I feel as if I have nothing to say and no talent, and that the only reason I’ve followed this path is that a teacher liked a poem I wrote about Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” back in high school.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I know these are intrusive thoughts that everyone deals with from time to time, but seeing them in a movie (with the guy who played Captain America saying them) was just something that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.