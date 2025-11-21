Rental Family Is A Really Cute, Wholesome Movie, But I Want To Talk About This Serious Topic

Rental Family tells a story of joy. It’s about finding it, keeping it, and spreading it. It’s a feel-good movie in the sense that it’s delightful to watch but also has a wholesome spirit. I saw an early screening at the 61st Chicago International Film Festival. I didn’t watch it with many (or any) expectations, but quickly found myself charmed.

The movie follows Phillip (Brendan Fraser), an American actor living in Japan, who gets an unexpected acting gig. This leads to him working as part of a rental family service. This company sends its workers to act as stand-in roles for clients. Rental Family is a found family movie, but it also explores ideas about mental health and community.

Warning: Rental Family spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

I Love Rental Family's Discussion On Connection As A Source To Help With Mental Health

Many great movies about depression, anxiety, and other important mental health issues exist. There are also a few films that discuss connection as a source of relief. However, Rental Family connected with me because I never thought of the idea of offering connection and companionship as a paid service.

It stuck with me because you kind of assume a connection is easy to find. People crave it, so they should find it. It’s what fuels and builds society, but connection is not easy for everyone. Therefore, rental family services are really filling in a blank for people. It’s almost like having therapy, but the kind where you pretend a stranger is your aunt or best friend.

In Rental Family, one of Phillip’s first assignments involves pretending to marry someone. I initially couldn’t get over all the logistics of things, such as how repeat family visits would work, but then seeing the why behind everything made me forget all the technicalities and appreciate the beauty of this gesture.

Connection drives the soul, but the movie argues it can also help lessen emotions like sadness, loneliness, and maybe even anxiety. I don’t think connection can cure all mental illnesses or issues, but it can likely help some of them feel less devastating.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

I Enjoyed How Connection Also Works In The Movie As A Way To Find A Deeper Understanding Of People, Culture, And The World

Other countries likely have a rental family service, but it’s a service tied to its Japanese roots. As an American, Phillip kind of judges the service, but he grows to understand its cultural impact and necessity. I had also never heard of this service, and as a judgmental American, I first thought it was weird, but the movie helped me understand it.

It also made me wonder how Americans can benefit from a service like this. I am sure there are versions here, but if it becomes more popular, who knows how that could improve Western society as a whole.

Phillip spends most of Rental Family meeting and understanding different families. He connects with them and begins to care about them. It’s these bonds that lead to understanding.

Connecting with someone or something is often the catalyst to try to understand it. I also think the act of loving, in its mysterious and glamorous ways, comes down to a desire to understand and be understood. We often fall in love with people we connect with, and that connection often leads to familiarity.

Power exists in understanding and connecting.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

I Also Found It Interesting How Connection Helps And Hinders Phillip In Rental Family

Phillip falls in love with these families and becomes good at his job. This means he’s able to provide mental and emotional support. He especially connects with someone else’s daughter, and this is also a strong movie about fatherhood. Additionally, Phillip finds purpose in helping a former actor.

He helps both feel a sense of love and determination. They give him the same thing. However, the problem with connections is that sometimes people become too comfortable. This is where the line between doing a job and daily living blurs.

Phillip begins to cross boundaries. He then starts to do things that put others in jeopardy, while making it harder on the person’s real family members. Connection is important, but boundaries are as well. He makes some major mistakes that could cost him his job and hurt the reputation of his company.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

I Think The Film Does A Really Good Job Offering An Empathetic Take For All The Characters

There is a character in Rental Family who rents Phillip as a friend. We don’t learn much about this character, but we see snapshots of his life through a montage. Phillip first arrives at his house to play video games with him.

The guy seems a bit of a mess and a hoarder. However, you slowly see his transformation through actually becoming friends with Phillip. He cleans his apartment, he takes care of his health more, and he eventually becomes more social.

Many movies would have portrayed this character as a loser. They would have used him as comic relief and pointed fingers to judge. The plot explains his story without needing to heavily focus on it. It also allows viewers to watch his growth and cheer him on. I loved how this small character was given a spotlight to be understood and cared about. It showed a deep care for humans and their struggles.

(Image credit: Sear)

Rental Family Also Made Me Think About The Idea Of Truth And How Lies Can Be A Source Of Healing

I never thought what Phillip or the people in his company did was something shameful or wrong. However, honesty is something I highly value. I think it’s important to build any relationship and to live as the most unshackled self. Therefore, naturally, I should have been a little conflicted by this act of falsehood.

However, lying isn’t necessarily always bad. It’s an act that has nuance. If you’re lying to help someone cope with something, then, depending on the situation, it may be a passable offense. Phillip lies to the parents of a woman by claiming to be her fiancé.

At first, it feels wrong to lie to her friends and family. Then he later discovers that she fake married him so she could really marry her girlfriend. This lie allows her the freedom to live her life without the judgment and restrictions of her family.

It allows her to hide this part of herself but find healing in being with the woman she loves.

Rental Family is one of Brendan Fraser’s best movies and was one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. It’s worth a watch for the powerful message about connection.