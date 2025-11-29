I Loved Eternity So Much That I Think It Restored My Faith in Rom-Coms, Let Me Explain

By nature, I am against love triangles. If I see a movie that focuses on a love triangle, then I am usually not that interested in watching it. I am sure there are great movies that involve love triangle stories, but I just have no interest. However, Eternity’s cast immediately changed that.

Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller have been in some of my favorite movies and TV shows, so I was automatically excited to see them work together. I am not as familiar with Callum Turner’s work as theirs, but he looks like the perfect person to play a romantic lead.

Therefore, when Eternity played at the 61st Chicago International Film Festival, I knew I had to see it. I ended up adoring the movie.

Warning: Eternity movie spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Really Enjoyed How Eternity Sets Up The Battle Of Enduring Love Vs. Lost Love

I think one of the main things I enjoyed about Eternity was that it wasn’t simply a man-versus-man romantic triangle movie. It was also about what type of love story works best for Joan (Elizabeth Olsen). She finds herself torn between spending eternity with her first husband, who died tragically at war, or her second husband whom she grew old with.

One is a love that endured many years of hardship. The other was passionate and brief. Joan and Larry (Miles Teller) have the type of comfortable relationship that may seem stale because of how much the mundanity of life has taken over. Luke (Callum Turner) is an exciting possibility. He represents a second chance.

They were deeply in love, but life cut it short. Both love stories have merit and soul. It’s just what’s the right one for Joan? Eternity doesn’t argue that one or the other is the better type of love story or the way to love. Instead, it’s trying to understand which one works for Joan. Unlike many, Joan gets to experience both before she ultimately makes her decision.

I personally believe that enduring love should win in the end, but enduring love can mean different things to different people. It could mean a relationship that lasts until death, or it could mean the one that got away type of love. The person who never leaves someone’s mind, even long after the relationship ended for whatever reason.

Enduring love definitely wins in Eternity. This type of battle between kinds of romantic love is why it’s such an entertaining rom-com.

I Was Torn On Who Joan Should Pick, But I Hoped She Would Pick This Husband

One of the reasons I hate love triangles is that I usually have a strong opinion about them. I believe this person should pick the person I prefer for them to pick. Then I get annoyed when that doesn’t happen because now I wasted hours watching a TV show, movie, or reading. I got my hopes up for nothing. It’s very rare that I experience a story and am torn on who a character should pick.

I felt that watching Eternity. I kept going back and forth, but did prefer one of the choices. However, I would have been satisfied either way. That’s a credit to the screenwriters. They made two complex but likable male leads. Joan had good options. However, I did root for Larry throughout most of the story.

I Think Larry And Luke Were The Right Choices For Joan, Just At Different Times

I think Larry was right for Joan after Luke died. He was patient and loving with her at a time when she needed it most. He was a stable man who loved her completely. They had a great life together. Luke was the first love. He represents unrequited love. Their love was pure before life could really interfere and cause complications.

Joan never got the opportunity to see if she and Luke would have had the same decades of marriage. They didn’t get to discover if they were an all-time great rom-com in the making. They may have lasted, or they may not have truly been made for the long haul. She’ll never get to know what they could have been, but their short life together worked for them in that moment.

Eternity Is Also A Really Good Movie About Appreciating What You Have Vs. Constantly Thinking About What You Lost

Larry loves Joan, and she loves him, but a part of her heart always belonged to Luke. That’s not a threat to Larry when they’re alive because Luke is dead. It’s only in the afterlife that the memory and allure of Luke become a threat. Joan puts him on this pedestal of being perfect because any issues they had when alive faded when she lost him tragically.

He became perfect forever. She always mourned him and maybe loved Larry a little less because Luke had so much of her heart. She admits this to Larry, and he always knew it. It just didn’t matter at the time. Now it matters.

Larry moves out of the way so Joan can finally be with the man who took up so much real estate in her mind and heart. She enjoys being with Luke, but I think she realizes that Luke is great, but he’s not who owns her heart anymore; Larry does.

They have had decades of life together. She may not have appreciated it as much while living, but will likely cherish it more in eternity.

I Loved How The Film Is A Second Chance Movie, But That Differs Depending On How You Interpret It

Joan wants a second chance with Luke. Their marriage never got to fully develop. He was her lost love. Larry doesn’t want a second chance. He’s happy with Joan forever. Luke wants to get the love story with Joan that he lost.

Second chances are a major theme in Eternity, but I think it happens in various ways. Larry and Joan get a second chance to be together forever. This situation makes them appreciate and love each other more. Luke and Joan get a second chance at their relationship but discover it just doesn’t work because Joan isn't who she was before he died.

Joan also gets a second chance to choose. Luke dies, so she ends up with Larry. In eternity, she gets to pick Larry. He’s not her default husband, but the one she wants.

The power of a second chance runs throughout Eternity. In life, you may not get a second chance, but you could in death.

Eternity is an upcoming movie that you need to watch, especially if you like A24 movies.