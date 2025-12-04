How To Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 3 Online And Stream The Steamy Romance Series From Anywhere

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 3 Online

Release Date: Friday, December 5 (US, CA, AU)

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 3: Preview

This steamy romance left tongues wagging following its wham-bam-thank-you-ma'am premiere. The show, charting the relationship between pro hockey players Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie), whose on-ice rivalry melts into sexual attraction once they’ve unlaced their skates, blazed to the top of streaming charts. And the latest episode is available to stream now. Simply follow our below guide for how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online – and from any location with a VPN.

Based on Rachel Reid’s second novel in her Game Changers series, and adapted for the screen by Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), Canadian series Heated Rivalry exploded onto streaming services last week. Boasting palpable chemistry between its leads, this groundbreaking and pretty hot-and-heavy portrayal of two rival hockey players whose animosity boils over into immense physical attraction proved an immediate hit around the globe – racing up to the number 2 spot on HBO Max in both the US and Australia.

Helping to queer the often heteronormative sphere of hockey, a sport ripe with double entendres (“butt-ending”? “post-game handshake”?), the show introduces Asian Canadian player Shane Hollander and Russian-born Ilya Rozanov, two of the game’s most high-profile players. They’re fire on the ice, and fiercely competitive. But their initial animosity belies an intense and surprising attraction.

As their relationship develops over eight years, they maintain contact under the pseudonymous homophones of “Jane” and “Lily”. And when their busy schedules allow them to reunite at major sporting events, they keep their desires (briefly) in check… until they finally boil over, in shower stalls and hotel bedrooms.

Heated Rivalry certainly isn’t a slow burn. Our couple share five sweaty, NSFW hook ups in the first two episodes alone. But, as episode 3 approaches, we can expect the show to expand on their deepening romance, with the next installment exploring the “emotional strain and career demands” that force both men “to confront what they truly want.”

Praised as “a sincere, steamy love story for grown-ups” by The Hollywood Reporter, we explain how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online, and from around the world with a VPN.

Watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Pucker up, because the hockey-based romance is back! US viewers can watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online with HBO Max. The steamy new installment lands on Friday, December 5 at 12am PT / 3am ET, with new episodes released at the same time each week.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max, subscriptions start from $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year), with the option to upgrade to the Standard ($18.49) and Premium ($22.99) plans.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch Heated Rivalry online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Heated Rivalry online as if you were at home with a VPN

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Looking for the latest episode of the hit Canadian series? Those in the Great North can watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 this Friday, December 5, and catch the steamy series with a Crave subscription.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

The heat is on! If you're an Australian looking to watch Heated Rivalry episode 3 online, you’ll need a HBO Max subscription. The first two episodes debuted on November 28, while new episodes are added to the streamer every Friday.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK?

Heated Rivalry hasn't been licensed for broadcast across the pond. But, given it's become a viral sensation all over social media, it's possible it'll get picked up later on - potentially by Sky TV's streaming service NOW, which is where many other HBO shows (like The Last of Us and And Just Like That...) have been released.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

Heated Rivalry Trailer

Heated Rivalry | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Heated Rivalry Cast

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander

Dylan Walsh as David Hollander

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova

Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry

Callan Potter as Hayden Pike

Heated Rivalry Episode Release Schedule (US, CA, AU)

The Canadian drama debuted with a two-episode premiere on November 28. New episodes will arrive weekly, as per the below: